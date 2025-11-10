ICE Has Received More Than 200,000 Job Applications: DHS

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has received more than 200,000 job applications, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated in an X post on Nov. 7.

“Americans are answering their country’s call to serve and help remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

The ICE “Defend the Homeland” recruitment drive was launched by DHS on July 29. The effort is backed by funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which has set aside $170 billion for border security and immigration enforcement initiatives.

ICE was allocated $76.5 billion—almost 10 times the agency’s typical annual budget—in funding, out of which $30 billion is set to go toward hiring 10,000 additional staff members, with the agency aiming to deport 1 million illegal immigrants annually.

ICE is offering a “robust package” of incentives for recruited individuals, including up to $50,000 in signing bonuses, enhanced retirement benefits, and student loan repayment and forgiveness options, according to DHS.

In August, DHS announced that it was removing age limits for ICE recruits. Previously, DHS required applicants to be at least 21 years of age and no more than 40 years old.

ICE is not the only agency under DHS that is reporting a surge in applications.

In a Nov. 7 X post, the Coast Guard (USCG) stated that it has achieved “record-breaking” recruiting results.

More than 5,900 members have enlisted with the USCG, which are the “best recruiting” numbers since 1991, according to the agency. The USCG has achieved 121 percent of its active-duty target goal for fiscal year 2025, it stated.

“Through Force Design 2028 and unprecedented investment, the Coast Guard is leading the military services in recruiting,” the USCG stated.

The Force Design 2028 plan aims to renew the Coast Guard, making it a more “agile, capable, and responsive fighting force,” according to the USCG website.

Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also received an “overwhelming” 35,000-plus applications since launching its hiring campaign on Sept. 30, according to DHS.

“[This is the] most for any position in agency history,” it stated.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said: “USCIS is not wasting time; we are committed to implementing President [Donald] Trump’s priorities. These candidates are not just applying for a job—they are applying to guard our values and defend our homeland.”

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have voiced concerns about oversight of the administration’s immigration enforcement operations during the federal government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history.

On Nov. 6, a group of Democrats sent a letter to Noem, raising “serious concerns” about the DHS secretary’s decision to furlough agency workers within the Office of Detention Oversight.

This office is responsible for monitoring conditions and treatment provided to individuals in ICE detention facilities, which involves conducting inspections to ensure that these facilities comply with federal detention standards.

“Given the concerns involving the safety of human life, we urge you to immediately reclassify DHS civil servants in charge of oversight as excepted under the Antideficiency Act and reinstate them,” the letter reads.

The surge in ICE recruitment comes at a time when there is an 8,000 percent jump in threats against ICE law enforcement officers, according to DHS.

“From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said.

“This violence against law enforcement must end.”