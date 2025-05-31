ICE To Increase Deportations To 3000 Illegals Per Day After Leadership Shake-Up

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced sweeping leadership changes Thursday as part of an effort to dramatically ramp up arrests of illegal migrants. New goals for deportations start at 3000 arrests per day at 'bare minimum' according to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and this will grow as the agency receives increased funding.

The change in quota is nearly double the 1800 arrests per day originally mandated by the Trump Administration in January. If arrests remain static at 3000 per day, the new goal would result in over a million deportations of illegal immigrants per year.

To put the situation in perspective, there were at least 11 million border encounters recorded under the Biden Administration's open border bonanza. Add to this approximately 2 million getaways (border jumpers that were not intercepted by Border Patrol). The vast majority (around 85%) of all encounters were released into the US under asylum policies, meaning it is likely that 10 million or more illegal migrants were able to enter the US unfettered.

Considering that the Trump Administration reduced those numbers by 95% at the border in only four months, it's clear that the border invasion was highly coordinated and supported by Democrat politicians and leaders. The migrant crisis was engineered.

Unfortunately the success at the border does not solve the problem of millions of illegals already within the US. Trump is seeking to make deportation a tangible threat and this requires far more arrests. With deportation becoming a common occurrence, the effort may inspire most illegals to simply leave the country on their own.

As part of the shake-up, Kenneth Genalo is out as the head of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division – the branch tasked with executing arrests and deportations. Genalo “decided to retire and will continue to serve the public as a special government employee to ICE,” the agency said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Acting Executive Associate Director Robert Hammer has also been reassigned to a “critical leadership position.”

Career ICE officials Marcos Charles and Derek Gordon will replace Genalo and Hammer at ICE and HSI, respectively. In total, more than half a dozen personnel changes were made at ERO, HSI and other ICE divisions Thursday, according to the agency.

The change in momentum comes with rising public concerns about migrant crime and the possibility that Trump's second term will not be enough time to undo the damage done by Democrats since 2021. With constant interference from leftist judges, the process of removing illegals from the US is far more difficult that opening the gates and letting them flood in.

Progressives are doing everything in their power to maintain a mass illegal migrant presence, with all their future election prospects resting on an eventual political action to turn most illegals into voting citizens through mass amnesty.