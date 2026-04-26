ICE Nabs Illegal Alien Pedophile In Virginia; Sanctuary Officials Ignored Detainer

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

ICE has arrested an illegal alien child sex predator in Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia. Authorities there tried to protect him by declining an ICE detainer last year and releasing him back into the community.

Of course they did.

The suspect, Roni Mendez-Escobar, a Guatemalan national, faced charges including multiple felony counts of possession of obscene material and child pornography with intent to distribute.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! ICE has just arrested an illegal alien CHILD S*X PREDATOR in Abigail Spanberger's Virginia



She tried to PROTECT him.



She ran as a "moderate." In practice, she's letting kids get abused by illegals!



FOX: "Virginia authorities declined an ICE detainer for him last… pic.twitter.com/54Zvfc9PJq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 24, 2026

Fairfax County’s refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement allowed him to remain free despite the detainer – exactly the outcome sanctuary policies are designed to produce.

This isn’t an isolated failure. It’s the predictable result of Virginia Democrats turning the state into a magnet for criminal illegal aliens while American families bear the cost. Spanberger ran as a “moderate,” yet her administration’s moves to limit cooperation with ICE have repeatedly put Virginia children and residents at risk.

Just weeks ago, ICE urged Spanberger not to release another criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, Misael Lopez Gomez, who allegedly bludgeoned his own three-month-old daughter to death with blunt force trauma in Fairfax.

⚖️🚨NIGHTMARE IN VIRGINIA



A 3 month-old girl is dead.



GOP lawmakers and the Department of Homeland Security is blaming "lax" Democrat ‘Sanctuary’ policies after two illegal immigrants were charged in two separate, gruesome slayings.



Gustamalan national Misael Lopez Gomez, is… https://t.co/iEUbISHkyt pic.twitter.com/quFI5bTlip — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) April 8, 2026

As DHS stated: “This cold-blooded killer murdered his own three-month-old daughter. We are calling on Governor Spanberger to commit to not releasing this barbaric animal from jail into Virginia communities.”

The media is RUNNING COVER for an illegal alien MURDERER.



Misael Lopez Gomez is NOT a “Virginia dad.” He is an illegal alien from Guatemala and a cold-blooded killer accused of murdering his own three-month-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/Ex5HuolKtl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 2, 2026

That horror came one day after another Guatemalan illegal alien, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, was arrested for fatally stabbing a man to death with a machete in Fairfax County.

In March, an 18-year-old illegal migrant from El Salvador, Israel Flores Ortiz – released into the U.S. under Biden policies – posed as an 11th grader at Fairfax High School and groped at least 12 girls in the hallways over several months.

A victim’s mother described it: “He just sneakily walked up behind them and put his hand in between their legs… It was a groping of a private area. It had been occurring for several months.” Fairfax officials tried to downplay it and even fought ICE’s detainer.

And before that, Virginia mother Stephanie Minter was murdered in cold blood at a bus stop by an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests.

Each case traces back to the same refusal to honor ICE detainers, the same sanctuary rules pushed under Spanberger that prioritize criminal non-citizens over public safety. Local officials in Fairfax and Arlington have repeatedly ignored federal requests, releasing predators and killers back onto the streets.

This isn’t compassion – it’s complicity. Democrats continue to handcuff law enforcement and invite chaos across the border.

Virginia families didn’t vote for this. They deserve borders that work, laws that put citizens first, and leaders who actually protect them instead of shielding the very people preying on their children.

Sanctuary policies must end. Cooperation with ICE must resume. Deportations of criminal illegal aliens cannot be optional. American lives – especially the most vulnerable – depend on it.

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