ICE New Orleans Reports 11,000 Deportations In January

by Tyler Durden
Look no further than the reason unhinged Democrats want to rein in, or even abolish, ICE: these left-wing politicians have championed nation-killing open borders under a globalist framework, flooding their sanctuary cities with illegal aliens to build a new voter bloc. That voter bloc then translates into voting power, and ICE is now reversing that power through deportations tied to national security threats.

On Wednesday, the ICE field office in New Orleans reported that, in January, it made 2,714 arrests, carried out 10,886 deportations, and recorded more than 25 gang-related arrests.

One X user asked: "I wonder what happens to housing costs in New Orleans when 3% of the population is removed. Affordable housing coming soon."

There was discussion on X about people claiming that the nearly 11,000 deportations were equivalent to 3% of the sanctuary city's total population. However, the National Immigration Center for Enforcement clarified the figure and corrected any misrepresentations.

"Calling this "3% of New Orleans" misreads how ICE operates (and is a premature mass deportation victory lap). These 10,886 deportations went through the top ICE Air hub, processing illegals from all over. Great, but the scale must continue to be ramped up! @Phase2Deport," National Immigration Center for Enforcement wrote on X. 

Fox News' Bill Melugin also clarifies ... 

President Trump won a second term on the promise of increasing deportations of illegals who entered the nation under Democrats who opened the borders in what only history will describe as "nation-killing." The administration is rapidly ramping up deportations this year, while Democrats are furious and want to abolish ICE because each illegal is seen as a source of political power for the left wing.

On top of the deportation effort, Republicans are trying to implement voter ID requirements and the SAVE America Act, which would tighten election rules by requiring identification.

The latest figures from a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that most Americans agree with President Trump that illegal aliens must go. All the optics-driven protests staged by far-left groups in Minneapolis and in other sanctuary cities have yet to significantly change sentiment on a national level. This is a reality that Democrats are furious about and plan nationwide protests come spring.

