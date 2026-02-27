ICE New Orleans Reports 11,000 Deportations In January

Look no further than the reason unhinged Democrats want to rein in, or even abolish, ICE: these left-wing politicians have championed nation-killing open borders under a globalist framework, flooding their sanctuary cities with illegal aliens to build a new voter bloc. That voter bloc then translates into voting power, and ICE is now reversing that power through deportations tied to national security threats.

On Wednesday, the ICE field office in New Orleans reported that, in January, it made 2,714 arrests, carried out 10,886 deportations, and recorded more than 25 gang-related arrests.

In the month of January, ICE New Orleans was on 🔥

💥Arrests: 2,714

💥Deportations: 10,886

💥Gang Arrest: 25 — ICE New Orleans (@ERONewOrleans) February 25, 2026

One X user asked: "I wonder what happens to housing costs in New Orleans when 3% of the population is removed. Affordable housing coming soon."

I wonder what happens to housing costs in New Orleans when 3% of the population is removed. Affordable housing coming soon. pic.twitter.com/GSgOSOYCke — John D S (@USC2ndAmendment) February 26, 2026

There was discussion on X about people claiming that the nearly 11,000 deportations were equivalent to 3% of the sanctuary city's total population. However, the National Immigration Center for Enforcement clarified the figure and corrected any misrepresentations.

"Calling this "3% of New Orleans" misreads how ICE operates (and is a premature mass deportation victory lap). These 10,886 deportations went through the top ICE Air hub, processing illegals from all over. Great, but the scale must continue to be ramped up! @Phase2Deport," National Immigration Center for Enforcement wrote on X.

Calling this “3% of New Orleans” misreads how ICE operates (and is a premature mass deportation victory lap).



These 10,886 deportations went through the top ICE Air hub, processing illegals from all over.



Great, but the scale must continue to be ramped up! @Phase2Deport — National Immigration Center for Enforcement (@NICEnforcement) February 26, 2026

Fox News' Bill Melugin also clarifies ...

This is incorrect. These nearly 11,000 deportations weren't just from the New Orleans area, they're from all around the country. ICE New Orleans processes and deports illegal immigrants in Alexandria, LA and receives transfers there from other ICE offices. Big deportation hub. https://t.co/IvjCTgp4Gq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 26, 2026

President Trump won a second term on the promise of increasing deportations of illegals who entered the nation under Democrats who opened the borders in what only history will describe as "nation-killing." The administration is rapidly ramping up deportations this year, while Democrats are furious and want to abolish ICE because each illegal is seen as a source of political power for the left wing.

JUST IN: President Trump tells everyone to stand during his SOTU speech who believe the first duty of the U.S. government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.



Almost no Democrats stood up. pic.twitter.com/Mdv53Yoyhh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

On top of the deportation effort, Republicans are trying to implement voter ID requirements and the SAVE America Act, which would tighten election rules by requiring identification.

As I was just saying, the Dems won’t even deport extreme criminals, because they will lose that probable voter https://t.co/RaPD3qFiFl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2026

The latest figures from a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that most Americans agree with President Trump that illegal aliens must go. All the optics-driven protests staged by far-left groups in Minneapolis and in other sanctuary cities have yet to significantly change sentiment on a national level. This is a reality that Democrats are furious about and plan nationwide protests come spring.