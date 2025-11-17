ICE, Partners Launch Initiative To Protect 450,000 Children From Unvetted Sponsors

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched an initiative aimed at protecting 450,000 unaccompanied children (UAC) who were illegally smuggled into the United States, and then placed with unvetted sponsors during the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Nov. 14.

A migrant child awaits to be processed by Border Patrol agents in Otay Mesa, Calif., on Feb. 29, 2024. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

ICE is carrying out the UAC Safety Verification Initiative in partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies under the 287(g) program, DHS said. The 287(g) program allows local and state law enforcement to enforce certain aspects of federal immigration law.

The primary focus of the initiative will be to carry out welfare checks on nearly half a million children to ensure they are living safely and are not subject to any exploitation, DHS said.

The department blamed the Biden administration’s open border policies for having “empowered” human and sex traffickers and stated that the Trump administration is taking a “sledgehammer” to such trafficking rings.

Between Jan. 21 and Oct. 31 this year, there were 106,134 total enforcement encounters along the southwest border compared to the monthly average of 155,485 encounters under President Joe Biden, according to a DHS statement on Nov. 5.

The UAC Safety Verification initiative kicked off on Nov. 10 in Florida and will soon roll out to other parts of the country, DHS said in its recent statement.

Among the many sponsors already arrested by ICE for criminal activity are a Honduran immigrant sponsor from Florida who has been convicted by state authorities for assault, a Guatemalan sponsor from Georgia convicted of domestic violence by authorities, and an El Salvadoran sponsor from Michigan who was convicted of drug trafficking.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is “leading efforts to rescue and stop the exploitation of the 450,000 unaccompanied children the Biden administration lost or placed with unvetted sponsors. Many of the children who came across the border unaccompanied were allowed to be placed with sponsors who were smugglers and sex traffickers,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said that the Trump administration has so far located over 24,400 of these children across the country.

“We’ve jumpstarted our efforts to rescue children who were victims of sex and labor trafficking by working with our state and local law enforcement partners to locate these children,” McLaughlin said.

An August 2024 report from the DHS Office of Inspector General found that 323,000 illegal immigrant children were unaccounted for in the country.

As of May 2024, this included more than 32,000 children who were served notices to appear in court but failed to do so. In addition, the safety of an additional 291,000 children could not be verified, according to the report.

The Trump administration has faced legal challenges regarding illegal unaccompanied minors.

In October, advocacy groups American Immigration Council and the National Immigrant Justice Center filed an emergency motion in court, seeking to enforce a 2021 ruling that prohibits ICE from transferring unaccompanied immigrant children to adult detention centers once they hit the age of 18, according to an Oct. 4 statement from the council.

When unaccompanied children enter the country, they are initially placed in shelters operated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) and later released to family members or vetted sponsors and not ICE’s detention centers, the council said, adding that “these policies recognize that children need care and support, not punishment.”

“Locking up these young people in ICE jails rife with overcrowding and hazardous conditions, and far from their support systems, does nothing to make our communities safer; it only inflicts more harm on vulnerable youth,” Michelle Lapointe, legal director at the council, said. The emergency request was granted by the court.

According to ICE, its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) is tasked with managing the civil immigration detention system. ICE clarified that it does not detain unaccompanied children except in certain rare instances.

The responsibilities regarding the care and custody of these minors lie with the ORR, an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, it said.

“In accordance with the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) of 2008, ERO coordinates closely with inter-departmental partners to ensure the timely and safe transfer of unaccompanied alien children from DHS to HHS ORR custody,” the agency said.