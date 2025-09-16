ICE Requests Removal Of Cuban Illegal Alien Charged With Murder In Texas Beheading

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer for an illegal immigrant from Cuba who was accused of beheading a victim in Texas with a machete.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detain an illegal immigrant near Washington in May 2025. Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has a lengthy rap sheet, is accused of committing the murder at a Dallas motel on Sept. 10.

The suspect “allegedly used a machete to behead a merchant he had an argument [with] in front of the merchant’s spouse and child,” DHS stated.

ICE has since filed a request for Cobos-Martinez to be detained for federal arrest and removal with the Dallas County Jail, where he is being held, the agency confirmed.

Previously, he was convicted of child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment, and carjacking, DHS stated.

“This vile monster beheaded this man in front of his wife and child,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back.”

She added that the incident is “exactly why” the department is removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries.

“If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT,” she said.

CECOT refers to the large prison facility in El Salvador used to house prisoners convicted of murder as well as members of MS-13, which was declared a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration earlier this year.

The department added that Cobos-Martinez was held in ICE custody but was released on Jan. 13, 2025, adding that Cuba refused to accept him back because of his criminal history.

“Yordanis Cobos-Martinez has a past final order of removal to Cuba. He was most recently in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Center until he was released on an Order of Supervision on Jan. 13, 2025—under the Biden administration,” the DHS stated. “This barbaric criminal was released because Cuba would not accept him because of his criminal history.”

The murder comes as the Trump administration has highlighted crimes committed by illegal immigrants in a bid to deport large numbers of people from the United States.

Last week, ICE was sent to carry out operations to remove illegal immigrants in Chicago, officials said. On Sept. 12, during those operations, an illegal immigrant was shot in the Chicago area by an ICE official after dragging the officer with his vehicle, according to DHS.

The ICE agent was “fearing for his own life” after the individual drove his car at the agent, who then fired his weapon at the individual, the department stated.