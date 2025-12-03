ICE "Strike Teams" Deployed To Minneapolis After Bombshell Somali Welfare-Fraud Report Linked To Overseas Terror

Investigative journalist Christopher Rufo, whose City Journal expose revealed how Minnesota's Somali community stole billions in taxpayer funds, with money ultimately flowing to a foreign terrorist network, notes that just weeks after his bombshell report, ICE has now mobilized in Minneapolis.

"How it started ... How it's going," Rufo wrote on X on Tuesday evening.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/JNrcO5YXg8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) December 2, 2025

Rufo cited a report from the New York Times that said the Trump administration launched a massive ICE enforcement operation in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area, set to target hundreds of illegal alien Somalis.

🚨 JUST IN: ICE is "ALL OVER Minneapolis" right now, Omar Fateh says, claiming they are rounding up migrants



AWESOME NEWS!



This is music to my ears. Send them back. pic.twitter.com/aZzaOzOC1J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2025

According to an official with knowledge of the deportation operation and documents obtained by the NYT, about 100 federal agents have been deployed to the Minneapolis-St. Paul region as part of a new "strike team" to deport Somali illegal aliens who are a net drain on public resources.

Last week, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity," adding, "I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota."

During a news conference on Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's loyalties were with the Somalis…

Rufo commented on the news conference by saying, "Incredible, the Somalis in Jacob Frey's city stole billions of dollars in taxpayer money, and all he can do is mindlessly repeat 'Orange Man Bad.'"

Incredible, the Somalis in Jacob Frey's city stole billions of dollars in taxpayer money, and all he can do is mindlessly repeat 'Orange Man Bad.' https://t.co/g8geY2x5xT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) December 2, 2025

Meanwhile, hundreds of employees at the Minnesota Department of Human Services blasted far-left Gov. Tim Walz for ignoring repeated warnings about massive Somali welfare-fraud schemes and for retaliating against whistleblowers. Even the NYT called out Walz for this epic mess.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that his agency would investigate whether Minnesota tax dollars had been funneled to al-Shabaab. The investigation stems directly from Rufo's reporting. Keep in mind, al-Shabaab is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization and an al-Qaeda affiliate based in Somalia.

President Trump on Tuesday took further aim at Minnesota's Somali community: "They contribute nothing … I don't want them in our country. That's not politically correct, but I don't care. I don't want them here. Their country is no good for a reason."

The optics couldn't be worse for Democrats, highlighting how their nation-killing mass migration policies have fueled chaos and enabled large-scale abuse of taxpayer funds - money that, according to Rufo's reporting, was even funneled overseas to a terrorist organization.

The far left imported voters to gain power and it worked https://t.co/SsUKs6oeRS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2025

Right.