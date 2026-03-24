Iceland Strips Father Of Custody After Questioning Gender Transitioning Of His Minor Child

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

We just discussed the horrifying story of a Christian family in Sweden who have been unable to regain custody of their daughters after the government declared them religious extremists.

In Iceland, a father has been stripped of his parental rights after speaking out against his 11-year-old autistic son‘s sex change.

Alexandre Rocha, a French national who has lived in Iceland for 25 years, lost custody of the child to the child’s mother in December after questioning the long-term impacts of puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

Rocha says that his child is confused and exposed to little beyond video games.

He argued that his child’s autism and the trauma of the marital separation led to the findings of mental and emotional instability.

He believes that his child was pulled along this course, attracted by the attention from the various advisers.

The issue is not who is right or wrong, but why Iceland would terminate his parental rights because he has spoken out against what he believes is a harmful course of treatment for his child.

He believes that experts ignored how autism can produce the same feelings that they used to justify his gender transition as a minor.

He noted that his child also wanted to be a cat–often wearing cat ears in public.

Elon Musk has supported the father.

Musk has complained that he felt “tricked’ by experts in consenting to his own child to transition into a female.

Rocha had accused the mother of obstructing visits. Court documents show that the mother denied intentionally obstructing court-ordered visitation. She alleged that the child refused visits because Rocha did not affirm the child’s gender identity or use the new name.

There is an intense debate over the gender transitioning of minors.

Various European countries have also halted certain procedures after countervailing studies suggesting that the risks are too high.

England’s National Health Service 2024 report on the subject, known as the Cass Report, found concerning evidence of harm for minors and inconclusive benefits.

The Trump Administration has moved against hospitals engaging in such treatments.

Dozens of hospitals have halted such work, but New York Attorney General Letitia James has threatened to sue any hospital that refuses such treatment for discrimination under New York law.