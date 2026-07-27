If This Isn't Treason, What Is?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

A newly revealed internal memo from the final days of the Biden administration exposes a calculated scheme to grant de facto amnesty to more than 3 million foreign nationals through Temporary Protected Status expansions, explicitly designed to block President Trump from carrying out the mass deportations the American people voted for.

Senator Eric Schmitt obtained the document, which laid out options to shield vast numbers of Guatemalans, Ecuadorians, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and others from removal.

The plan aimed to force everything through activist judges and trap the incoming administration in years of litigation. As one post put it bluntly, this was a last-minute bid to protect foreign invaders before Trump took office.

? HOLY CRAP. A bombshell new memo exposes Biden officials in their final days plotted to grant DE FACTO AMNESTY to 3 MILLION FOREIGN INVADERS via TPS, in a last-minute bid to block President Trump from deporting them, forcing everything through activist judges



"BEFORE Trump... pic.twitter.com/zL1LmXK6OS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2026

The memo, dated around January 2025 though erroneously marked 2024 in places, estimated potential new TPS eligibility for roughly 1.5 million Guatemalans, 600,000 Ecuadorians, 464,000 Nicaraguans, 455,000 Venezuelans, plus smaller groups from Ukraine, Sudan and Afghanistan.

The total exceeded 3.1 million people. Senior advisors recommended creating 2.1 million new TPS designees in the administration's closing weeks, even while acknowledging that TPS applications take six months to process.

Schmitt commented, "My investigation uncovered that the Lame Duck Biden White House tried to keep millions of illegal aliens in our country by abusing the 'Temporary' Protected Status program."

"After the American people voted for President Trump's promise to end the TPS scam, the Biden administration tried to subvert the will of the American people," he continued, adding "This was mass amnesty-by-decree. America is for Americans, and it is our home - it is not a permanent refugee camp."

Schmitt further urged that "Biden tried to turn TPS into a 3.1-million-person deportation shield, protect Tren de Aragua members, and trap President Trump in years of litigation."

The most disturbing part, Schmitt noted, was the push to create millions of new designees so late in the term. "Luckily, that never happened and we have been deporting Ecuadorians and Guatemalans."

The memo itself referenced past court battles. It noted that prior federal litigation during Trump's first term had successfully halted efforts to terminate TPS for countries including Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti, El Salvador, Nepal and Honduras, largely because of incomplete factual records.

It suggested the Biden team was prepared for more of the same under the new administration. Stakeholders, including a list of Democratic senators, had requested new designations for Ecuador and Guatemala in particular.

One week after the memo's circulation, the Biden administration extended TPS protections for nearly a million noncitizens. The full 3-million-plus plan was not fully executed, but the intent was clear: leave Trump with an even larger protected population and a thicket of lawsuits.

The contrast with what Trump has already delivered could not be sharper. Under this administration, migrant encounters at the southwest border have collapsed to historic lows not seen in more than half a century.

Fiscal year 2025 recorded just 237,538 Border Patrol encounters - the lowest annual total since 1970 - after years of Biden-era peaks above 2 million. Monthly southwest border apprehensions have stayed under 10,000 for consecutive months, with June 2026 at 9,848, a 94 percent drop from the Biden monthly average and 96 percent below the previous peak.

Fourteen straight months of zero releases by Border Patrol have turned the border from a free-for-all into a controlled line. Would-be crossers are staying home because the message is finally clear: you will not be released into the interior.

Trump Administration senior official Stephen Miller has recently made plain that every single Haitian migrant is going back to Haiti under Trump. The administration is not playing games with "temporary" status that somehow becomes permanent.

We have seen the dire consequences of the open-borders years stacking up. Most recently, an illegal alien was alleged to be the ringleader in a terror plot targeting government officials at the UFC White House event.

The real price of this mass illegal immigration is measured in American lives destroyed. Young women, fathers, toddlers, ordinary citizens going about their days have paid the ultimate price because politicians and bureaucrats treated the border as a suggestion and enforcement as optional.

The pattern repeats without mercy.

In one case, an illegal alien bit a portion of a toddler's face off and ate it. The horror is almost beyond comprehension, yet it occurred on American soil under policies that prioritized foreign nationals over citizens.

Biden officials wanted to facilitate more of this.

Democrats empowered sick criminal illegal alien predators to prey on women and children. The record is clear and damning.

Even CNN has been forced to concede that Democrats are now cooked on immigration. The public saw the chaos, the crime, the costs, and rejected it.

These are the predictable results of deliberate policy choices that flooded communities with unvetted people, stretched law enforcement thin, and treated American citizens as an afterthought.

TPS was never meant to become a permanent shield for millions. "Temporary" was the operative word. Turning it into a mass-protection racket against the explicit will of voters crosses a line that should alarm anyone who still believes sovereignty matters.

The memo's authors understood the stakes. They knew Trump intended to end the TPS scam. They prepared litigation strategies in advance. They calculated the numbers. They recommended action in the lame-duck window.

That is not ordinary bureaucratic inertia. That is an attempt to lock in the results of open-borders policies after the public rejected them at the ballot box.

All the officials who did this should be on trial for treason pic.twitter.com/MOLVAdgB6v — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 25, 2026

President Trump's team is already moving to reverse course. Deportations are underway. Extensions are being challenged and terminated where the law allows. The Supreme Court has cleared paths in key cases. The era of treating TPS as a backdoor amnesty is over for those serious about restoring the rule of law.

Mass deportations must be supercharged, not slowed by leftover bureaucratic landmines. The people who wrote and advanced this memo sought to aid and abet the continued presence of millions who have no right to remain.

If that does not qualify as a profound betrayal of the constitutional order and the citizens it exists to protect, the word has lost its meaning.

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