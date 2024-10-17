If Trump Wins, Guess Who Will Be In Charge Of Certifying The Election?

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

Do you know who will be in charge of certifying this election? In January 2021, it was Vice-President Mike Pence, and we all remember how that turned out. Well, an even more interesting scenario is shaping up this time around. In January 2025, Vice-President Kamala Harris will be in charge of certifying the election. In other words, if Donald Trump wins the person that he was running against will be in charge of certifying his victory. This is a major defect in our system, and it could potentially set the stage for widespread chaos if things do not go smoothly.

With each passing day, a Trump victory is looking even more likely.

For example, a brand new Gallup survey has found that the percentage of Americans that identify as Republicans has jumped by four points since late September…

With just 20 days left until Election Day, a new Gallup poll has revealed a concerning trend for Democrats. According to the poll, more Americans are identifying as Republicans or independents, with fewer calling themselves Democrats. Conducted from October 1-12, the poll shows a significant shift in political affiliations since mid-September, causing potential challenges for Democrats ahead of the crucial vote. The data shows that 31% of respondents now identify as Republicans, marking a 4-point increase from the previous poll conducted in late September. Meanwhile, only 28% of Americans consider themselves Democrats, a 3-point drop over the same period. The number of independents, while still holding a significant share at 41%, dropped by 1%.

Another new survey shows that national support for Trump has risen dramatically since early August…

The presidential race is swinging in former President Donald Trump’s direction, according to a national poll released by Marquette. The latest survey shows both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tied with 50 percent support each in a two-way race with leaners included. This reflects a four-point swing in Trump’s direction, as the last poll — released August 1 — showed Harris up by four points, garnering 52 percent support to Trump’s 48 percent support. The survey also took a look at the results with a “full field” and found Harris up by a single percentage point — 48 percent to Trump’s 47 percent support. Another four percent said “other.” For greater perspective, the last survey showed Harris up by eight points in the full field, with 50 percent to Trump’s 42 percent.

Right now we are seeing so much enthusiasm for Trump, and the same cannot be said for Harris.

When MSNBC visited one early voting location in Arizona, they could not find a single person that voted for Harris…

MSNBC visits an early voting location in Arizona. Trump voters are everywhere — ‘We did not find a single person who would tell us they voted for Kamala Harris.’

Things are not looking very good for the Harris campaign at this stage.

If she loses, she will literally be tasked with certifying the election that she has just lost…

The vice president oversees the counting of Electoral College votes and announces the results. They can still do this if they are a presidential candidate and it’s happened multiple times throughout history. Both the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and federal law say the president of the Senate, which is a role that’s filled by the vice president, oversees the count of electoral votes.

According to Politico, Harris has promised that “she won’t interfere” with a peaceful transition of power…

On Jan. 6, 2025, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to preside over Congress and count the electoral votes that will make either her — or Donald Trump — the 47th president of the United States. And like her predecessor Mike Pence, who resisted enormous pressure from Trump to upend the 2020 election results, Harris says she won’t interfere.

Hopefully that is true.

But would she really just stand aside and hand the presidency to a man that she has described as a “threat to democracy”?

Just consider what Harris said about Trump earlier this week…

“A second Trump term is a huge risk for America. He is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power and control over your lives”

If she truly believes that Trump is going to end democracy in the United States, wouldn’t she feel compelled to take action?

That is a question that a lot of people will be asking.

Already, many on the left are suggesting that the 14th Amendment could be used to block Trump from taking office.

The following is what Section 3 of the 14th Amendment says…

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

I really hope that Democrats do not consider such a course of action if Trump wins the election.

And I really hope that we see a very peaceful transfer of power no matter who wins.

Unfortunately, many of our leaders continue to make statements that are not helpful at all.

For example, Joe Biden just said that he is very much looking forward to seeing Donald Trump get sentenced and put away…

Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud and admitted that his DOJ is working to jail Trump after the election. “The same guy who has three other major cases waiting for him when he loses,” Biden said referring to Jack Smith’s federal cases against Trump. “And by the way, 34 felonies,” Biden said after he sent his DOJ hatchetman Matthew Colangelo to New York to get Trump. “He got the sentence kicked back, but I want to watch that sentence,” Biden gleefully said hoping Trump is jailed.

If Donald Trump loses this election, he is going to go to prison for the rest of his life.

So the truth is that this election means everything to Trump.

Of course this election also means everything to tens of millions of Americans on both sides of the political spectrum.

No matter what the outcome is, I fear that there will be unprecedented chaos in our streets.

Hopefully I am wrong about that.

Hopefully cooler heads will prevail.

But in our current political environment, I am certainly not optimistic about what is ahead.

* * *

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.