"If We Do Not Stop This, [Dutch] Society Will Explode..."

Via Remix News,

Dutch Minister of Asylum and Migration Policy and Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel says the continued influx of migrants will destroy the Netherlands. He also had some harsh words about the realities of globalization.

Van Weel believes that the global situation is uncertain, and even countries like the Netherlands, which are theoretically ready for major changes, must be careful.

“The assumption that globalization will protect us from conflict has proven wrong. We are witnessing economic blackmail and armed clashes. People are worried. We must learn from this and protect ourselves. And we are already doing so, including at the EU level,” he told news outlet Rzeczpospolita, as cited by Do Rzeczy.

He then pointed directly at the EU mandate regarding migrants.

“For too long we have accepted an excessive influx of immigrants. If we do not stop this, society will explode,” he stated.

Emphasizing the social toll this has taken, van Weel highlighted the ongoing housing crisis in the Netherlands:

“Today we have a very serious housing crisis. Houses are so expensive that immigrants have to stay in refugee centers. And at the same time, society does not want more such centers to be opened. And it is very negative that it is impossible to send back those who do not deserve asylum.”

Nevertheless, van Weel, a member of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) party, ruled out any further cooperation with Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV).

The Netherlands will be holding its next general election on Oct. 29, and the VVD politician is lamenting the stance of many voters across Europe.

“In many, almost all European countries, the political scene is very polarized today. The extremes dominate. That’s the will of the voters. And yet, we have to govern the country.”

The VVD previously entered a coalition with the PVV, which van Weel says Wilders violated.

“We have to try to build bridges, try to reach an agreement with the extreme parties. We made such an attempt with the PVV. But Wilders didn’t keep his end of the bargain. He broke the agreement. And yet, even if his party is weakened, it remains the largest in the polls. But we will not enter into a coalition with him again,” he said.

Notably, van Weel is employing a tactic used by many mainstream centrist parties, speaking about the issues of immigration without taking any concerted action against the issue.

Wilders himself ended the coalition because the government was failing to take action on the issue of mass immigration. WIthout his party included in a future coalition, the issue is only expected to grow worse.

