If You Needed Any More Evidence Leftism Is A Mental Disorder...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Social media users have alerted the FBI after a clearly deranged leftist woman posted a video ‘joking’ about assassinating President Trump with an assault rifle.

The bespectacled Karen declares in the video that board games can help “if you’re struggling with your mental health,” before pulling out some sort of Super Mario game and flashing ‘Luigi’ at the camera.

She then weirdly labours the declaration that “We love Luigi,” clearly referring to Luigi Mangione, the guy who is charged with murdering the CEO of United Health Care.

Someone is definitely struggling with their mental health, and it’s her.

The weirdo then pulls out Cards For Humanity, perhaps the most unfunny cringe dross game ever invented, so naturally absolutely adored by NPC leftists.

She then holds up several cards that ‘joke’ assassinating the president of the United States with an assault rifle makes “life worth living.”

The woman then slurs about how it’s “shocking”awful” but “just comedy, and not serious”… or something.

She’s not joking and should be investigated. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) April 1, 2025

Whoa, that's some dark humor. Better watch those jokes, bro. — Lily-Rose 🪷🌹 (@LilyRose_Sol) April 1, 2025

These people are completely mental and dangerous.

This is what the Dems do.



They joke about something that is absolutely terrible because they actually want it to happen.



As much as I can't stand Joe Biden, I would never joke about him being ass*ssinated, although he should definitely be in a prison cell.



The Dems constantly… — Adrian Harris (@StoryMemeMovie) April 1, 2025

The number of liberals posting these types of videos is disturbing. I trust @FBI & @SecretService are on top of them.

My question to libs is, are you this mentally unstable or do you think this is an acceptable thing? https://t.co/drwiC6YycI — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) April 1, 2025

Liberals are sick. They really are mentally ill. How long until some 38 year old mothers basement living nut job sees this and thinks “yup,I’ll k-ll the president, I’ll be a hero” they people need to be arrested for threats against the president. NOW. @AGPamBondi @SecretService https://t.co/JLZRQkFCG0 — 🇺🇸Juda13🇺🇸 (@Juda1333) April 1, 2025

