Ilhan Omar Brutally Mocked For Response When Asked About 'Staged' Skirmish

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Extremist Somali Democrat Ilhan Omar faced relentless mockery Thursday after being asked why she reacted so oddly when she was sprayed with an unknown substance by a weirdo at a town hall event earlier this week.

Omar was spewing her usual anti-American nonsense when she glanced up at a fidgety creepy guy sitting in the front row, who then proceeded to stand up and start yelling at her before spraying what turned out to be apple cider vinegar at her from a water bottle.

The entire world immediately declared the incident a badly staged hoax designed to illicit sympathy for Omar and distract from investigations into her sudden vast wealth that seems to have come from nowhere.

One factor that convinced many the incident was manufactured was Omar’s odd response, choosing to approach the guy as he was being detained, and then just return to her podium, seemingly unconcerned about the liquid he just projected at her.

The post continues:

… skin and eyes with running water for 15 minutes

• Wash with soap and water
• Seek medical attention right away
• Call Poison Control for guidance: 1-800-222-1222

You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged.

Omar responded in her usual venomous fashion:

Dignity? What dignity?

Brutal!

And who exactly is she calling “coward losers”?

This is who she is.

