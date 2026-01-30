Ilhan Omar Brutally Mocked For Response When Asked About 'Staged' Skirmish

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Extremist Somali Democrat Ilhan Omar faced relentless mockery Thursday after being asked why she reacted so oddly when she was sprayed with an unknown substance by a weirdo at a town hall event earlier this week.

Omar was spewing her usual anti-American nonsense when she glanced up at a fidgety creepy guy sitting in the front row, who then proceeded to stand up and start yelling at her before spraying what turned out to be apple cider vinegar at her from a water bottle.

Ilhan Omar looked directly at the guy and nodded before he sprayed that stuff on her. Staged.



He also sprayed her on her torso rather than directly between the eyes which is where most actual lunatic people would hit you pic.twitter.com/1RnAjbBhiw — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) ?? (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) January 28, 2026

The entire world immediately declared the incident a badly staged hoax designed to illicit sympathy for Omar and distract from investigations into her sudden vast wealth that seems to have come from nowhere.

What did she think she was going to gain by staging this pathetic display? https://t.co/cSky7x5PAa — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 28, 2026

Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes, says Ilhan Omar and her husband are running a money laundering operation



? Ilhan Omar’s husbands investment firm was looked into, THERE IS NO RECORDS OF THEM MANAGING MONEY, “NO CLIENTS”



“His investment firm — It’s DC… pic.twitter.com/NPhJWb4bZ5 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 30, 2026

One factor that convinced many the incident was manufactured was Omar’s odd response, choosing to approach the guy as he was being detained, and then just return to her podium, seemingly unconcerned about the liquid he just projected at her.

Dear Ilhan Omar, I spoke with Poison Control. Their instructions were very clear and you didn’t follow any of them



They said



If you are sprayed with an unknown substance:



• Get to fresh air immediately

• Do not touch your face

• Remove contaminated clothing

• Rinse skin… pic.twitter.com/ZGl4WBKVe4 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 29, 2026

The post continues:

… skin and eyes with running water for 15 minutes • Wash with soap and water

• Seek medical attention right away

• Call Poison Control for guidance: 1-800-222-1222 You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged.

Omar responded in her usual venomous fashion:

I didn’t do any of those things because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life. Something you coward losers will never understand. So fuck off. https://t.co/dVrhvI46Xd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 29, 2026

Dignity? What dignity?

Any dignity she had went out the window when she married her brother https://t.co/oyn3OksI9u pic.twitter.com/dU7yKIU82T — Digital Daisy (@DigitalDaisyX) January 29, 2026

Brutal!

>marries her own brother to commit immigration fraud

>commences to tweet about dignity https://t.co/A9PSrsHFNy — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) January 29, 2026

Was "Dignity" the name of the former wine you "sold"? https://t.co/H7qj3hMmv9 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 29, 2026

And who exactly is she calling “coward losers”?

Ilhan is too proud to follow Poison Control guidelines—the ones that normal Americans refer to. Calls Americans “you coward losers”. https://t.co/eZjLimFgfd — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 29, 2026

This is who she is.

It was staged Ilhan. Doesn't matter. You're still going to be deported after all that fraud has been exposed. Your day in court is coming. pic.twitter.com/1eMB29uGvF — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 29, 2026

Telling someone eph off after proclaiming the importance of dignity and calling a citizen a coward & a loser?



That’s bananas and rice. https://t.co/qZ63F0Hjkb pic.twitter.com/ETK0RdGHi0 — GrizzWhizz (@GrizzNecessity) January 29, 2026

