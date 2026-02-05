Ilhan Omar's Winery Exposed As Fake Shell For Alleged Money Laundering

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A damning on-site investigation has revealed that the winery co-owned by Ilhan Omar’s husband is nothing more than a phantom operation, fueling suspicions of fraud amid scrutiny of her skyrocketing wealth.

Angela Rose, the journalist behind the probe, visited the listed address in Santa Rosa, California, only to discover glaring discrepancies that point to a shell company setup.

“I visited the principal address of ESTCRU winery. This winery is co owned by US Rep of Minnesota Ilhan Omar’s husband, Timothy Mynett, yet seems to allegedly be a shell business used to launder funds,” Rose stated in her report.

Journalist visits Minnesota Rep Ilhan’s Omar’s winery and CONFIRMS IT’S FAKE



40+ wineries operate out of the same address, but the location owner says Ilhan Omar’s winery isn’t there despite this being the address (FRAUD)



Angela Rose “No business license exists for ESTRCRU… pic.twitter.com/V2qyxi0udu — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 5, 2026

She detailed the revenue surge: “In 2024 they made about $15,000 and in 2025 it exploded to up to $5 million dollars… yet they weren’t producing any wine.”

Rose highlighted the lack of legitimacy: “No business license exists for ESTRCRU (Ilhan Omar’s Winery) at this address. The other wineries here are properly licensed.”

The address, 1160 Hopper Ave Apt B in Santa Rosa, houses over 40 wineries, but the location owner confirmed ESTCRU isn’t among them. Public records show it’s tied to a foreign processing center with no actual business license for ESTCRU.

This bombshell comes as Omar’s finances face intense federal scrutiny. Her 2024 financial disclosure reported assets between $6 million and $30 million, a massive leap from the $40,000 to $250,000 in 2023. The bulk ties to her husband’s winery and a venture capital firm.

The Justice Department launched an investigation into Omar’s finances, campaign spending, and foreign interactions in June 2024 under the Biden administration. Though it reportedly stalled due to lack of evidence, President Trump has revived the push, vowing to expose any impropriety.

Ilhan Omar faces investigation after outrage over massive wealth gains and aid fraud in Minnesota https://t.co/tI5655FH4i pic.twitter.com/ANEeBgdOoG — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2025

Trump highlighted the probe, noting Omar arrived from Somalia with little and now boasts family wealth up to $30 million, amid broader Minnesota fraud inquiries.

?BOMBSHELL: Ilhan Omar is DONE! The rats are scattering and most of them are BEGGING reporters to hear their stories!



Whistleblowers now confirm her campaign funneled a massive amount of money to her husband’s firm while Somali-linked networks in Minneapolis ran one of the… pic.twitter.com/KHCZAMr3XD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 5, 2025

Last week Omar was accused of staging an “attack” at a town hall, where she was sprayed with apple cider vinegar by a man acting strangely, in order to divert attention from her wealth investigations.

