Illegal Alien Arrested With Arsenal Of Weapons, Ammunition, Cocaine 

The optics for the Democratic Party are not great at the moment.

Whether it's vehemently rejecting President Trump's mission to restore law and order in crime-ridden progressive cities or opposing the deportation of criminal illegal aliens, the party of confused radicals - still unable to define what a woman is - bankrolled by rogue leftist billionaires and propped up by dark-money NGOs, has firmly branded itself as the party of "America Last."

If Democrats had their way, no illegal alien would ever be deported. That's because these third-worlders are seen as the party's future voting base to seize more political power. For a glimpse into exactly who these individuals are, look no further than a shocking new report out of Charleston, South Carolina.

Local outlet WCBD reported earlier this week that deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office pulled over Joaquin Lopez-Rubio for speeding. Deputies say Lopez-Rubio is in the country illegally, and what they found in his vehicle was shocking.

Here's more from the local station:

Lopez-Rubio was detained for reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid license. It was also determined that he was a "Mexican national in the United States illegally," according to the sheriff's office. During a search of Lopez-Rubio's vehicle, deputies and troopers found three clear plastic bags with 8.6 gross grams of cocaine, ten firearms, and multiple magazines with various rounds of ammunition.

How does the illegal pick fruit on farms and clean dishes at restaurants with these tools?

Democrats are losing the plot.

Americans are waking up and fed up with the globalist regime in the previous administration that flooded the nation with millions of illegals. Now, some of these criminal illegals are heavily armed.