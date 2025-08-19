Illegal Alien Influencer Who Allegedly Doxxed ICE Agents Arrested On Live Stream

Chaos ensued during the arrest of illegal alien influencer Tatiana Martinez while she was live streaming from her car in Los Angeles. Martinez, known for tracking ICE agents and using her TikTok account to alert protesters to the locations of their arrests, is a Colombian citizen who entered the US in 2022 according to DHS. She was released into the country by the Biden Administration along with millions of other illegals.

According to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Martinez was arrested for a previous DUI conviction in Los Angeles. This makes her a prime target for deportation under Donald Trump's crackdown on migrants.

New: illegal alien Tatiana Martinez is a TikTok influencer (tatianamartinez_02) with 30k followers was arrested today. This woman focused on alerting crazy protesters to disrupt, harass and disrespect ICE and law enforcement officers in California. She is also a nominee for… pic.twitter.com/PFJCvAkkt1 — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) August 16, 2025

During the arrest, Martinez is on video in her Tesla (how she was able to afford a Tesla as an illegal immigrant in the US for only 3 years is an interesting mystery). She can be seen fighting and screaming in Spanish (because she apparently can't speak English) and her wig falls off in the scuffle. She attempted to use the classic "I can't breath" claim as a way to get medical intervention and delay her deportation.

More video of Tatiana Martinez's arrest. She seems to be playing like she is unresponsive or maybe she screamed herself to sleep. During the arrest a tow truck towed one of the agent's vehicles! DTLA is crazy and needs to be cleaned up and taken away from Democrats. pic.twitter.com/BtEKsVCvUM — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 16, 2025

Following the incident, Martinez was transported to White Memorial Hospital and subsequently transferred to a downtown detention center. She is now being held by ICE pending her removal from the US.

The ICE operation was briefly interrupted when a man driving a tow truck tried to steal a government vehicle. Reports have been widespread on a growing group of tow truck drivers who stalk ICE operations in LA and tow their cars as they are initiating arrests.

Leftist media outlet Newsweek claimed last month that the reports of these trucks were "exaggerated", and yet here is another well documented example of a federal vehicle being snatched by a tow truck operator during an arrest (and another example of the progressive media providing spin to protect activists).

DHS says they have recorded a 1000% increase in assaults on their officers since they began Trump's mass deportation program. Los Angeles has been a hub for activists seeking to sabotage the removal of illegals, with California officials actively instigating riots and attacks on ICE agents. Trump's use of the National Guard in the area was in direct response to a rising tide of violence which Democrats refused to address.

Things are going to change in LA whether progressives like it or not.

The lesson here is, if you're an illegal immigrant in the US then perhaps don't draw attention to yourself with a TikTok page doxxing ICE agents and their operations, especially when you have a previous DUI conviction. Southern California is no longer Northern Mexico and no longer the safe haven that illegals enjoyed in 2024.