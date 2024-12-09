Illegal Aliens Already Self-Deporting In Anticipation Of Second Trump Presidency

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

With less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House, a number of illegal aliens attempting to enter the United States are already abandoning their attempts to cross the border and are returning to their home countries.

As reported by Fox News, up to 100 illegal aliens in Mexico have requested “voluntary return” to their countries of origin, according to Mexican officials.

The illegals in question are either paying the costs of return out of their own pocket, or seeking state funds to do so.

Many of the illegals specifically cited Trump’s impending return to office and his plans to crack down on immigration as their reasons for changing their minds.

President-elect Trump has vowed to eliminate a government-approved app called “CBP One,” which has allowed illegals to digitally apply for, and be swiftly granted, asylum without ever appearing in an immigration court, thus fast-tracking amnesty on a massive scale. He also pledged to re-implement the “Remain in Mexico” policy, a successful immigration policy from his first term that forced illegals to stay in Mexico while their applications for asylum or citizenship were processed.

“I cry every day and ask God to take me back, I don’t want to be here anymore… this is horrible,” said one illegal.

“I am traumatized. If I don’t get the appointment, I will go back,” said another illegal.

In addition to cracking down on the illegals themselves, the second Trump Administration also plans to take the fight directly to the cartels that have facilitated mass smuggling of illegals for profit.

“They have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world and Trump is committed to calling them terrorist organizations and using the full might of the United States Special Operations to take them out,” said Tom Homan, the incoming Border Czar for the second Trump Administration.