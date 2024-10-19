"This Is Illegal": British Labour Party Sending Staff To Campaign For Kamala In Swing States

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Head of Operations of the leftist British Labour Party, which is now in government after 14 years of being the opposition, declared in a LinkedIn post that she is organising a party of 100 staff members to be sent to swing states in the US to campaign for Kamala Harris, prompting charges of election interference.

Sofia Patel proudly announced her plan, advertising that she has 10 spots left with free accommodation for any rabid British TDS sufferers who want to stick their nose into the US election.

🚨 NEW: Nearly 100 current and former Labour Party staff are going to battleground states in the US election to campaign for Kamala Harris, with the party offering to ‘sort your housing’ pic.twitter.com/12EBTkuNL5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 17, 2024

Patel has since deleted the post as it became apparent exactly what was going on here.

Interfering in another countries' elections because they're scared of the outcome.



Imagine the Trump administration coming here to support Farrage. — Rich (@WhosChivato) October 17, 2024

Foreign election interference is fine as long as it's the left who is doing it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 17, 2024

X owner Elon Musk chimed in to note that the Patel’s proposed plan is simply illegal.

This is illegal https://t.co/EHuKfyMcnj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

It’s flat out illegal.

They are BREAKING the law..



52 U.S.C 30121 https://t.co/HDrnd1XBh7 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 17, 2024

It’s so illegal that Americans have alerted the police.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of this is the notion that Americans in Virginia, Pennsylvania, or North Carolina would listen to a word any lefty British metropolitan elites have to say.

I’m crying:



These people believe that Americans in…



Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Virginia

And

Nevada



Are going to cozy up to British communists?



I mean- maybe if you sent them to California or Vermont.



What an absolute crack up this is. https://t.co/tdbnZHMWpJ — Sarah St. Onge ن ♀🦬 (@She_Brings_Joy) October 17, 2024

Let them do it, it’ll be the final nail in the coffin of Kamala’s campaign.

Holy fuck, this is definitely one of the stupidest political self-owns ever.



Given the hot issues in this election, how can anybody think that door to door campaigners with *foreign accents* are anything but a way for the Harris campaign to shoot itself in the foot? https://t.co/RHNTuLQ2Ex — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) October 17, 2024

This will convince voters that Harris isn’t part of a Globalist Cabal. https://t.co/TFc1yILZsE — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 17, 2024

Remember what happened the last time redcoats showed up?

Last time the British showed up in Virginia it didn’t go so well for them https://t.co/pHmAMjZH5C — Youngkin Won (@DaysYoungkin) October 17, 2024

Boy we really enjoy redcoats telling us what to do. Maybe send more. — Nose (@hondonose1313) October 17, 2024

Love the UK, but we fought a whole war so you guys could piss off out of our politics. — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) October 17, 2024

This one wins:

You silly poofs need to fuck off and fix your stabby illegal alien criminal invader problem before coming to Freedomland in an attempt to spread your retardation. — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) October 17, 2024

Perhaps Labour should be concentrating more on the crippling crisis in the British National Health Service, or the hundreds of small boats full of illegal migrants that wash up every week, or fail to reach shore, drowning everyone on board.

Might be a better use of their time.

