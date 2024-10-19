print-icon
"This Is Illegal": British Labour Party Sending Staff To Campaign For Kamala In Swing States

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Head of Operations of the leftist British Labour Party, which is now in government after 14 years of being the opposition, declared in a LinkedIn post that she is organising a party of 100 staff members to be sent to swing states in the US to campaign for Kamala Harris, prompting charges of election interference.

Sofia Patel proudly announced her plan, advertising that she has 10 spots left with free accommodation for any rabid British TDS sufferers who want to stick their nose into the US election.

Patel has since deleted the post as it became apparent exactly what was going on here.

X owner Elon Musk chimed in to note that the Patel’s proposed plan is simply illegal.

It’s flat out illegal.

It’s so illegal that Americans have alerted the police.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of this is the notion that Americans in Virginia, Pennsylvania, or North Carolina would listen to a word any lefty British metropolitan elites have to say.

Let them do it, it’ll be the final nail in the coffin of Kamala’s campaign.

Remember what happened the last time redcoats showed up?

This one wins:

Perhaps Labour should be concentrating more on the crippling crisis in the British National Health Service, or the hundreds of small boats full of illegal migrants that wash up every week, or fail to reach shore, drowning everyone on board.

Might be a better use of their time.

