Illegal Immigrant Sexually Assaults 4 Minors In New Orleans Suburb

Authored by Mary Lou Lang via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Kenner, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans, has been dealing with a surge of sex crimes, gang violence, traffic infractions, and other crimes, due to an influx of illegal immigrants.

A 17-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested for sexually abusing four minor children in Kenner, La. Kenner Police Dept.

The latest crime reported by the Kenner Police Department on Oct. 29 involved a 17-year-old old illegal immigrant who was arrested for sex crimes involving two minors in the city. Two additional minors were also found to be abused, Police Capt. Mike Cunningham told The Epoch Times on Oct. 30.

Luis Renan Bonilla-Alfaro allegedly inappropriately touched four minors aged 4 to 13 and performed sexual acts with them in a trailer park.

Bonilla-Alfaro confessed and admitted that he filmed the acts with the minors. Kenner Police found sexually explicit videos on his phone of him and the minors.

“We have identified two additional victims, one of whom was the unidentified we found on [the] suspect’s phone,” said Cunningham. “A total of four victims, all under the age of 13, all males.”

Cunningham said the Kenner Police Dept. will be filing additional charges once forensic interviews of the two additional victims are completed.

Cunningham said they do not know when Bonilla-Alfaro crossed the border and that they “only know he came across as a family unit and there was contact with Border Patrol.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

“With the failure that continues at our border the burden and challenges fall to the boots on the ground, local law enforcement, to keep our communities safe. As these illegal aliens migrate further east over time—the problems that were unique to Texas are now here in Louisiana,” said Kenner Police Department Chief of Police Keith Conley in an email to The Epoch Times.

“The most alarming trend I have seen since being elected Chief in 2022 is the sexual assault of juveniles by illegal aliens. Earlier this year we had an illegal alien rape a 15-year-old girl, then the next night he stabbed a man in the face.”

Another case he noted was of an illegal immigrant who raped a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint.

This latest case involves sexual offenses on boys ages 4, 7, and 8, and a fourth young boy his police department is working to identify, Conley said.

“We did have HSI [Homeland Security Investigations] put a detainer on this predator,” Conley said. “These children should never have been victimized, our borders should have been secured! This is a failure at the highest level.”

Kenner police also encountered more than a dozen members of the 18th Street Gang in the city and found they were attempting to recruit members from the local high school, Bonnabel High School, according to Cunningham.

The 18th Street Gang is a violent international gang that engages in numerous criminal activities, including murder, kidnapping, assault, robbery, firearms, and narcotics trafficking, according to the Department of Justice.

Like the violent MS-13 Gang, the 18th Street Gang recruits teenagers, and after two years of initiation, the new recruit must commit murder to become a full-fledged gang member, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Most of the 18th Street Gang members found in Kenner have been deported, Cunningham said.

The city of 70,000 has a mandatory arrest policy, which applies to anyone driving a vehicle who does not have a driver’s license and has led to several arrests a day, according to Conley. It has led to taking “some really bad people off the streets as a result,” he said.

Fraudulent temporary license plates, unlicensed and uninsured motorists, and traffic problems are more prevalent than ever before now, according to Conley, which is putting Kenner residents in danger and driving up insurance costs.

The rise in crime and traffic infractions is also draining the resources of the police department.

“It should also be noted that Kenner enjoys a large Hispanic population—20-30 percent. It is leaders from this community that have reached out to my office, asking us to work towards keeping those from coming here illegally,” Conley said. “They feel that they came to this country legally to make a better life for their family–they worry that the criminal element and trends from those countries they fled from will now become more prevalent here.”

Bonilla-Alfaro so far has been charged with first-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of pornography involving juveniles, and indecent behavior with juveniles. Additional charges are expected to be filed, according to the police.

People on the Kenner Police Department’s Facebook page expressed outrage at the crimes against the innocent children and cited the open border as the reason.

Kedin Ribera wrote, “Those who are doing bad things should be punished with the full weight of the law, but the majority of Hispanic people are dedicated to working honestly.”

“Joe Biden Kamala Harris this is what happens when you have open borders,” wrote Chad Brown.

Mauro Rene Carbajal, who indicated she is a minority, wrote, “100% in favor of close [d] borders, sorry my people may hate me for it, but it’s the only way to keep our families safe.”

Bonita Atchison Toca, in her Facebook posting, noted the increase in sexual abuse by migrants and wrote: “This right here is despicable!!!! Kamala Harris 2024 take him to your house!!!!!! This is the results of open borders!!! It’s more and more in Kenner Louisiana, horrible!”

The Epoch Times reached out to both the Trump campaign and the Harris campaign for comment on the latest crime in Kenner, as the open border is a major issue for voters this election.

“This is further proof that Kamala Harris refuses to fulfill her role as border czar, ignores the invasion of dangerous gangs like Tren De Aragua at the southern border, and has allowed her inhumane wide-open border policies to drive up crime,” RNC spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in an email to The Epoch Times.

“Thanks to failed border czar Kamala Harris, apartment complexes are being taken over by violent gangs, more than 32,5000 children are unaccounted for, and innocent victims like Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin have been brutally killed by illegal immigrants. America deserves a president that will close our border, deport illegal immigrants, protect our border patrol agents, and put America First. Kamala Harris broke our border security, but President Trump will fix it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

However, while on a September trip to the border, Harris said that if she is elected president, she will fix the immigration system and secure the border.

“As your president, I will protect our nation’s sovereignty, secure our border, and work to fix our broken system of immigration. And I will partner with Democrats, Republicans, and independents to do it,” Harris said.

Harris also said she will bar those who cross illegally from the country.

“Those who cross our borders unlawfully will be apprehended and removed and barred from reentering for five years. We will pursue more severe criminal charges against repeat violators, and if someone does not make an asylum request at a legal point of entry and instead crosses our border unlawfully, they will be barred from receiving asylum,” Harris said.