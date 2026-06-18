Illegal Alien Alleged To Be Ringleader In Terror Plot To Kill "Capitalist Elites" At UFC White House Event

Federal prosecutors allege that Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, a Mexican national who overstayed a B2 visitor visa and was living in Omaha, Nebraska, used the online alias "Shepherd" and was the ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting "billionaires" and "capitalist elites" at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement on Thursday morning regarding the criminal complaint, filed in the District of Nebraska, charging Alvarez with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.

The FBI said the investigation began after local authorities in Ohio responded to concerns about 19-year-old Tycen Proper, whose family reported that he had been stockpiling firearms, ammunition, body armor, and communicating with an online group about "missions" and "recons."

"Alvarez and his co-conspirators face federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer for Alvarez," DHS wrote in a statement.

"This illegal alien from Mexico should never have been allowed in our country. He was the ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis wrote in a statement.

Bis added, "He and his co-conspirators now face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds. He will face justice and swiftly be removed from our country."

The Department of Justice wrote in the criminal complaint, "It was unclear if Shepherd was involved in these chat messages, but the targeting of US Congressional targets was related to the original plot that PROPER tied to Shepherd."

DHS pointed out, "Alvarez entered the United States on a B2 visitor visa and failed to depart before it expired in December 2001. The Obama Administration granted him Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2014."

The plot pattern appears anti-government, anti-elite, anti-capitalist, conspiratorial, and revolutionary...

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

... with rhetoric not that different from that of prominent far-left influencers that cross paths with socialist and DSA groups.