Illegal Migrant Accused Of Decapitating Illinois Woman Captured By ICE

The problem of leftist activist judges is growing more worrisome by the day, and one has to wonder how may crimes these officials have facilitated in their efforts set criminal illegals free and "stick it to Republicans".

Immigration authorities in Chicago have arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant this week accused of decapitating a missing Illinois woman.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, 52, of Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested in April and charged with concealing a corpse, abusing a corpse and obstruction of justice, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Gonzalez reportedly claims that the victim, 37-year-old Megan Bros, had "died of an overdose" at his home.

However, instead of reporting the death to authorities, Gonzalez allegedly broke her cell phone and is accused of abusing the corpse, decapitating her and storing her body in a storage container of bleach on his property (The kind of precaution a murderer might take to hide evidence, though the suspect has not yet been charged with murder).

Megan Bros was reported missing by her family in February and she was found dead on the suspect's property in April, two months later. Immediately after his first court appearance, Lake County Judge Randie (Rhonda) Bruno released Mendoza-Gonzalez from custody. ICE was apparently not informed of the release despite the man's illegal status.

Bruno ran in the Democratic field in Illinois in 2019 for a judicial position. In her "Beyond the Bench" bio, Bruno notes great admiration for communist activist Nelson Mandela and she believes in:

"Treating everyone with kindness, respect, dignity, and sensitivity. To remember that everyone is going through some personal struggles which may not be outwardly apparent and to give people grace and space..."

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner criticized laws that allowed Gonzalez to be released, stating:

"I was shocked to find out literally the next day that the person that they had arrested for this had been released from prison under the SAFE-T Act less than, detained less, I think, than 48 hours...There's other extenuating circumstances in this case. Not only the type of crime, how long the crime was concealed, the fact that the person that was arrested for this is not a U.S. citizen, and, you know, can maybe [flee] the country."

Luckily, the suspect was recently apprehended by ICE in a Chicago market and remains in custody. The incident highlights an ongoing trend of hundreds of "catch and release" cases among leftist judges in sanctuary cities across the US.

Numerous illegal migrants charged with heinous crimes have been set free before going to trial or they have enjoyed greatly reduced sentences and are allowed to return to the general population. Immigration authorities are kept out of the loop, which allows migrants to freely commit offenses with impunity knowing the consequences will be limited.