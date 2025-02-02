Illegal Migrant Protests Ramp Up In US Cities In Response To Trump Deportations

Civil actions from the political left are notoriously seasonal and the winter cold usually keeps fragile progressives indoors. However, in southern states where temps are warming up we're getting an early glimpse of what larger US cities will probably look like with the arrival of spring. Illegal migrants and their leftist "allies" are up in arms this week and they're feeling bold - Donald Trump's mass deportation initiatives, which have so far focused on criminal gangs and violent offenders, are unacceptable they say.

Protest groups of hundreds and in some cases thousands of people have erupted in San Diego, LA, San Fransisco, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix and a handful of other cities. The events have remained generally peaceful, though in some cases protesters have blocked traffic and attacked vehicles trying to get through.

CLOSED BORDER: Illegals blocking traffic to protest deportation. Winning hearts and minds? pic.twitter.com/0RLd1ENB0K — @amuse (@amuse) February 2, 2025

Mass deportations have received wide support, with 66% of US citizens backing the policy in light of the border crisis created by the Biden Administration. Current projections indicate 16 million to 20 million illegals currently reside in the US, with up to 10 million entering the country in the past four years alone (DHS has admitted that 85% of migrants caught at the border were allowed to enter under amnesty rules during the Biden Administration). Official government statistics have proven to be faulty, reporting only half the actual number of migrants entering the US at any given time.

NOW: Anti-ICE protesters have shut down both sides of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.



After Biden’s record-breaking border crisis, most Americans now support mass deportation—and blocking traffic won’t change that.pic.twitter.com/62cw1FftNy — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 2, 2025

It's hard to imagine many countries outside the US (or Europe) where illegal migrants are so entitled that they're willing demand access by taking to the streets, but here it is. Imagine if a foreign army marched up to the southern border and then threw a temper tantrum because the US wouldn't let them invade? This is essentially what's happening now.

A common mantra among protesters is that "no human is illegal on stolen land". It's actually conquered land, and the conquerors get to make the rules.

The more diplomatic illegal alien position is that "migrant rights are human rights", but human rights do not give foreigners license to invade another country or break that country's laws. It's rather convenient to use "human rights" as a social justice shield when the majority of illegals are actively siphoning welfare handouts and other subsidies paid for by legal citizens.

What about the human rights of native born Americans?

Another argument from migrants is that "they make America great" by gracing the US with their presence. But one might notice that at most of these rallies there is hardly an American flag in sight. In fact, every march is canvassed in the red, white and green of the Mexican flag. This would suggest that migrants have far more loyalty to Mexico than to the US and that their presence in the states is not part of some "immigrant dream" to assimilate into American culture.

Rather, it is common for illegals to see the US as a cash cow; a place to sneak in, grab as many handouts and as much money as possible and then wire that wealth back to Mexico (or any number of countries) where they plan to retire. This ongoing international scam has become a kind of institution; certain US businesses and industries get labor for 30% less while migrants get to comfortably feed off system that US taxpayers support.

The scam is treated as a tradition. It is so entrenched that illegals are shocked and enraged that it might actually come to an end. It's a cultural phenomenon that most westerners just don't understand, but in the third world empathy and charity are often seen as signs of weakness. If you give them an inch they will take a mile because this is how people learn to survive in places where corruption is the cultural norm.

It's hard to say what could possibly come from these protests other than making it easy for ICE to round up hundreds of migrants at one time. The notion that illegals have a right to protest at all is absurd, but if they want to serve themselves up on a platter for deportation it's probably not going to bother Tom Homan.