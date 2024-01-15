Illinois Governor Complains About Migrant Buses - Blames Republicans For Border Crisis

As the mass invasion of illegal immigrants grows under the Biden Administration, Democrat politicians are suddenly suffering from a convenient case of amnesia. They have forgotten all about the fact that they invited this invasion by creating “sanctuary cities” designed to thwart any attempt by immigration officials to arrest migrants and send them back to their country of origin. Not only that, but they also seem to have forgotten that they incentivized illegal immigration by offering subsidies and welfare handouts to non-citizens.

There is only one group of people that has been fighting to keep the US borders wide open, and that is the political left. But now that we're entering an election year Democrats are trying to rewrite history again, claiming they are the good guys and conservatives are the villains.

This is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's argument in a recent interview where he claims that Republicans are the party that “wants to take your freedoms away” and that Republicans are responsible for the immigration crisis because they “refuse to come to the table” to make a deal with Democrats on reforms.

Pritzker launches into his well rehearsed propaganda spiel with a number of lies (perhaps the most egregious being that the Dems “defend freedom” after they spent the last few years trying to erase a number of constitutional rights in the name of covid). But his most interesting exposition comes at the end of the interview when asked about the effects of the migrant crisis on Illinois and cities like Chicago.

Pritzker laments the Texas strategy of busing migrants to blue states and cities, pretending as if he doesn't understand why they are being specifically targeted. They are being targeted because a point is being made – If the political left is going to push policies that entice illegal immigrants to come here, then leftists should be the people that suffer the consequences. Democrats barely acknowledged the existence of the immigration crisis until it was shipped to their doorstep, and now they cry victim.

It would appear Governor Greg Abbott's tactics are working. Even Pritzker acknowledges that Joe Biden needs to do more to stop the flow of immigrants.

The notion that leftists have been seeking to resolve the migrant issue is also a bizarre claim. The Biden Administration has made it clear that they intend to obstruct any state effort to stop illegal immigrants from crossing into the US. They have torn down border walls, cut down fences, sued Texas for staging buoy fences in the Rio Grande and deployed National Guardsmen with the mission of helping migrants into the country instead of stopping them.

When Democrats make the argument that they want to fix the problem what they are usually referring to is “reform” legislation that gives sweeping amnesty or fast citizenship to illegals already in the US. In other words, they suggest the solution is to reward illegal immigrants with citizenship while defending the border becomes a secondary issue. In some cases, they assert that they will not support measures to protect the border unless Republicans accept amnesty.

In other words, Democrats are holding the security of the country hostage until conservatives give them the means to expand their voting constituency - “Give us the migrant vote, give us a super-majority, or we will let the borders remain open indefinitely and blame you for the disaster that follows.”

It's a racket akin to mobster intimidation.

There are numerous logical reasons why Republicans should refuse to negotiate on the border. First, the security of the country should not be subject to negotiation. The law requires the government to defend our borders, and if they refuse as a means to leverage more power from the people then they are in dereliction of duty and should be removed.

Second, giving amnesty to millions of illegals does not solve the threat of mass immigration. In fact, it makes the threat worse because it encourages more migrants to cross the border in the assumption that they too will one day simply be made citizens by default and without any merit.

Third, the US economy does not have the resources to sustain the tens of millions of illegals that are already here, let alone the millions that will try to get into the country before the next election. Blue city infrastructures are being crushed by the presence of mere thousands. The solution is to send them back to where they came from, not give them the ability to stay here forever.

Fourth, giving citizenship to millions of people coming primarily from more socialist countries will negatively change the cultural landscape of America for many generations to come. If you thought the Democrats were emboldened to erase constitutional protections during the covid panic, just think of what they will do when they have almost 17 million new voters at their disposal who have no concept of individual freedom and no understanding of constitutional restrictions on government power.