"I'm $6K Behind": Maryland Power Bill Crisis Sparks Debt Panic As 14,000 Residents Cry For Help Online

The Maryland power bill crisis first came to our attention in August 2024, when years of poor power-grid management by Democrats (mostly due to backfiring 'green' policies) in the state collided with surging electricity demand from AI data centers.

Fast forward to today: the power bill crisis in the one-party rule state of Democratic Party kings and queens, headed by leftist Gov. Wes Moore, who has presidential ambitions, is getting hammered in the polling numbers (new data from Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media) as struggling Marylanders are financially crushed by mounting power-bill debt and venting their frustration in a Facebook group with nearly 14,000 angry residents.

The Facebook group called "BGE Victims" has amassed 13.7k members, with many in the group pointing fingers at not just the local utility BGE or the grid operator PJM, but also the one-party rule of Democrats in the state who have masqueraded as competent managers but in reality are far-left activists looting the state's coffers to fund pet projects from supporting illegal aliens to all things woke.

Epic grid mismanagement, such as retiring fossil fuel power plants and de-growthing the grid with unreliable solar and wind to solve what Democrats say is a climate crisis emergency, has been nothing more than mismanagement, and the end result has been the financial destruction of the working class.

"I just joined this post and I'm in the same situation as a lot of people my BG& bill is 800dollars a month and I have no idea why I've called them and they've even came out and they told me the same thing that they told other people change my lightbulbs do this do that and it's still that much right now I'm in a worse situation than ever my BgE bill has accumulated. I'm not kidding to almost $6000 behind they can't cut the electric off till the end of February," Baltimore resident Sheryl Harrison wrote in the group, posting her total past due amount from her electricity bill that tops nearly $6,100.

The panic is real in Maryland. Working-class folks are drowning in power bill debt.

Some residents are instructing folks how to bypass meters to get free power. That's how bad the power crisis is in Maryland.

Folks are learning that their power bill crisis is merely the result of grid mismanagement by Democrats.

Power bill debt is mounting.

Folks are learning.

About 1.5 years ago, we wrote a note explaining how Maryland "couldn't import itself out of an energy crisis," amid the urgent need to boost in-state power generation. At the time, we noted that roughly 40% of the electricity consumed by Marylanders was imported from surrounding states.

ESG Legal Solutions penned a note warning that Maryland's "apocalyptic environmentalism" was one of the key drivers of the state's power-grid crisis, a reality that was well visible to anyone except left-wing politicians as they pursued state-killing green policies in the name of fighting climate change.

On top of the epic grid mismanagement that failed to properly expand spare capacity for data centers, we have also warned that the latest PJM auction suggests that, absent price controls, power bills in the state could rise even further.

Local elections matter. It's time for Marylanders to wake up or risk being financially slaughtered by decades of bad decisions made by Democrats.