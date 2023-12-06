"I'm Leaving The House": Ousted Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Taking His Ball, Going Home

After getting his ass handed to him in a historic ouster, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) - whose speakership was the shortest in more than 140 years - is quitting Congress.

In a Wednesday WSJ Op-Ed, McCarthy tooted his own horn over having "helped lead Republicans to a House majority—twice," and having "passed legislation to secure the border, achieve energy independence, reduce crime, hold government accountable and establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights."

We kept our eyes on America’s long-term global challenges by restoring the Intelligence Committee to its original charter and establishing a bipartisan Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. We reduced the deficit by more than $2 trillion, revamped work requirements for adults on the sidelines, cut red tape for critical domestic energy projects, and protected the full faith and credit of the U.S. We kept our government operating and our troops paid while wars broke out around the world. -WSJ

After congratulating himself, McCarthy then announced that he's outta there...

"It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways," adding (of course), I know my work is only getting started."

McCarthy has vowed to "continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office," and "helping entrepreneurs and risk-takers reach their full potential."

So he'll essentially be a lobbyist / life-business coach?

That's it! Kevin McCarthy announcing he's leaving Congress and headed back to Bakersfield. Most of the ex-Republican Speakers leave DC with their reputation ruined...some to jail, others into obscurity. Not a normal departure among them. The GOP majority dwindles even further. pic.twitter.com/S60P147PA6 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) December 6, 2023

In October, Politico reported that McCarthy would resign before the end of his term - which the former speaker denied.

"No, I’m not resigning. I’m staying, so don’t worry," McCarthy told reporters at the time. "We’re going to keep the majority, I’m going to help the people I got here and we’re going to expand it."

McCarthy's term was set to end in Jan. 2025.