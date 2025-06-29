"I'm Not Putting On A F***ing Hijab" - UK Singer Refuses To Virtue Signal For Palestine, Pulls Out Of Festivals

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Singer Azealia Banks has pulled out of two events in the UK, charging that the organisers relentlessly pressured her to express support for Palestine while promoting her scheduled appearance.

The star refused to go along with what she described as “threats.”

Banks wrote on X, “So guys, I am cancelling Boomtown and Maiden Voyage, the promoters have been stressing me out for weeks trying to force me to say free Palestine and threatening to cut me from the bill because I won’t say free Palestine.”

So guys, I am cancelling Boomtown and Maiden Voyage, the promoters have been stressing me out for weeks trying to force me to say free Palestine and threatening to cut me from the bill because I won’t say free Palestine and I’m not dealing with the threats and I’m not putting on… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 25, 2025

“I’m not dealing with the threats and I’m not putting on a fucking hijab,” she further raged.

“They’re both basically trying to extort me – by insinuating that I need to say I support Palestine or they will drop me from the gig BUT I would much rather drop them and not associate with anything that has cheap group think bullshit attached to it,” Banks’ incredibly based post continues.

“More thinly veiled racism And overt antisemitism from the fucking gays for Hamas,” Banks further claimed, adding “#FUCKPALESTINE” at the end of the post.

In a further post she clarified, “And no, I’m not saying fuck actual Palestine. But fuck your dumb ass slogans and performative bullshit.”

Like I see what yall raggedy bitches are doing and it’s foul.



A bunch of people who didn’t get booked for festivals putting pressure on promoters and artists to drop out of gigs because of some random backwards non-association to Israel.



And honestly the nerve of those… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) June 25, 2025

“Yall wanna make a stance so bad but stand for absolutely nothing. As soon as the media says pedophilia is “natural and normal, You bitches will be right there talking about #PEDOPHILERIGHTS,” Banks further charged.

“That war has been going on in the background for fucking decades . Way before anyone alive today was born And all of a sudden yall are throwing around words like genocide and Zionist not even knowing the meaning of those words,” Banks continued.

“I don’t need to be on stage stressing out to appease some dumb ass protesters who literally rely on those people in Palestine being crushed so they can solicit donations they DO NOT give to the cause. Kiss my ass,” she further blasted.

The organisers of the events in London and Hampshire have denied putting pressure on Banks to take a political stance.

It’s surprising and refreshing to see an artist refusing to parrot ‘the current thing’ narrative, just because the rest of the music industry does so, and to call it out as inauthentic.

Gotta say, did not expect an actual based take. On all counts. You nailed it.



So much of today is performative. The irony, considering. — Has Been (@HasBeenElmy) June 25, 2025

Don’t listen to them. You just went against the hive mind. They are going to start stinging you. Stay strong. — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) June 26, 2025

Azealia is pushing back against a dangerous trend: the coercion of artists into parroting slogans under threat of exclusion



That takes genuine courage



Too many cultural institutions now bend to whoever shouts the loudest



Often in support of movements whose leadership would… — Johannes Wellman 🇫🇮 (@JohannesWellman) June 25, 2025

Damn, girl! You just nuked the entire leftist agenda from orbit! 😂 — Mr. Wick (@ChadiusWick) June 25, 2025

Wow full respect and artist with principal. — Devonstu (@sb559532603708) June 26, 2025

* * *

