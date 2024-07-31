"I'm Not Sure If She's Indian Or Black": Trump Zings Kamala, Dodges Barbs As Audience Laughs At Black Journalists Convention

Clips are going viral after Donald Trump sat down for an appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists - where he fielded extremely hostile questions from ABC News' Rachel Scott, and got a rise out of the audience with several answers.

"I want to start by addressing the elephant in the room, sir. A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today," said Scott, who then launched into an attack:

"You attack Black journalists calling them ‘a loser,’ saying the questions that they asked our quote, ‘stupid and racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at Mar a Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you were asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you, after you have used language like that?" Scott continued.

To which Trump replied: "Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked the question, in such a horrible manner, first question. You don’t even say hello, how are you?"

"And I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the black population of this country, including employment including opportunity zones with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, which is one of the greatest programs ever for black workers and black entrepreneurs," Trump continued, calling ABC News "a fake news network" - to which the audience could be heard cheering.

"I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln," Trump continued to applause.

WATCH: President Trump FORCEFULLY answers hostile question about “the elephant in the room” at National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago pic.twitter.com/kA7avWGoBZ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 31, 2024

Trump then slammed Kamala Harris for allowing illegal immigrants to flood the country with illegal immigrants.

WATCH: President Trump hits Kamala Harris for record as “border czar” at National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago pic.twitter.com/pggeLGMpU9 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 31, 2024

When asked "Do you believe Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a black woman," Trump replied that Harris identified as an indian American until several years ago, adding "I'm not sure if she's indian or black."

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black."



— Donald Trump, when asked at the NABJ convention whether he thinks Kamala Harris is on the Democratic ticket only because she is a Black woman. pic.twitter.com/EP27jmE6rw — The Recount (@therecount) July 31, 2024

Oh.

Kamala Harris brags about becoming the ‘First Indian Senator in American History’



So… pic.twitter.com/1ayqSriFTb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2024

So when Kamala hits Indian TV, she’s Indian.



When she rolls up in Atlanta, she’s Black.



They call this code-switching & it’s damn offensive! pic.twitter.com/GmpeES849m — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 31, 2024

Trump then discussed political lawfare against him - once again slamming ABC for a lack of coverage. When Scott then said she wanted to move on because she had 'limited time,' Trump said "you're the one who held me up for 35 minutes."

“Excuse me, you’re the one who held me up for 35 minutes.”



🎤 drop pic.twitter.com/XbJUucVkKD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 31, 2024

When asked about running mate JD Vance's comments about 'childless cat ladies,' Trump suggested that Vance is a big fan of families.

WATCH: President Trump refuses to take the bait, defends running mate JD Vance at National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago pic.twitter.com/QtWtECSBu2 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 31, 2024

Trump also addressed pardoning the January 6th defendants.

ABC News' @rachelvscott: “My question is on those [Jan. 6th] rioters who assaulted officers. Would you pardon those people?”



Trump: “Oh, absolutely, I would. If they're innocent, I would pardon them.”



Scott: “They’ve been convicted.” pic.twitter.com/xfNFZtdmAZ — The Recount (@therecount) July 31, 2024

We can't help but wonder how Kamala Harris would do in a similarly contentious interview.