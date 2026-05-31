Immigrant Hordes Set Paris Ablaze Because Their Soccer Team Won

In case you needed further justification for denying your woman's request for a vacation in Paris, hordes of migrants gave your position another boost over Saturday night, as they rampaged across the "City of Light" and other French locales, setting structures and vehicles ablaze, smashing the windows of occupied cars, destroying shops and unleashing other varied forms of mayhem. And they were doing this because they were happy...about a soccer game.

La Tour Eiffel est noyée sous un nuage de fumée après un départ de feu sur les quais de seine.



Situation toujours très tendue dans ce secteur.#PSG #PSGARS #Arsenal #UCLfinal #Paris pic.twitter.com/89XVXjfRho — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) May 31, 2026

Yes, attacking French society (such as it is) was the outlet for joy they felt over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeating the London-based Arsenal soccer team via a penalty shootout in the Champions League final. After the game, they poured into the streets and began destroying other people's property.

🇫🇷 Paris currently looks like a war zone. Again.



North African gangs are blocking the streets and destroying everything in sight following PSG winning the Champions League.



Total chaos. pic.twitter.com/pzRsF0iXX7 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 30, 2026

Police deployed tear gas in clashes around Paris. More than 400 people were arrested across France by Sunday's early hours, including at least 280 in Paris, according to the French interior ministry. Seven police officers were injured. Last year's PSG championship also sparked disaster, including the death of a 17-year-old.

The situation is worsening and getting completely out of control in Paris.



The Champs-Élysées area is being destroyed, with migrant gangs reportedly even attempting to set fire to the Arc de Triomphe.



A literal war zone. pic.twitter.com/yENmLrpRXm — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 30, 2026

"Only in France does a football club's victory spark riots," lamented conservative leader Marine Le Pen. "Only in France does everyone feel compelled to lock themselves in their homes on the evening of a victory to avoid being confronted with violence. The French can no longer stand these scenes of chaos that multiply at the slightest pretext, and this, despite an extraordinary security apparatus." The destruction was visited upon bakeries, restaurants, retail stores, bus shelters and cars.

In perhaps the most disturbing video of the night, rioters were seen shattering the windows of a car occupied by two young women:

🚨HAPPENING NOW IN PARIS: Islamic anarchists are swarming women in cars and doing god knows what to them.



Where is President Macron? https://t.co/qnTruGIZvy — Drew (@AllegedlyDrew) May 31, 2026

While major media won't do it, we're highlighting migrants as the principal offenders because people lacking native French characteristics dominate imagery of the hellish scenes across Paris and France.

This is Paris, France tonight. Import the third world, become the third world. pic.twitter.com/BaiCRW1cRP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 31, 2026

"Yay, fellas, our team won!" :

North African PSG fans burned, devastated and looted Paris. If you import third world you become third world. pic.twitter.com/auvt2Z9Hu0 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 31, 2026

Some of the ugliest scenes played out on Avenue des Champs-Elysees, which was once widely and reasonably nicknamed the "most beautiful avenue in the world." On Saturday night, thanks to a long-running cultural invasion that continues to plumb new dystopian depths, the stretch famous for the Arc de Triomphe, luxurious shops and fine dining was among the world's most alarming.

The Muslim gang riots continue in Paris.



A huge fire was started at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.



Notice how they chant “Allahu Akbar.” This is a religious war, and this is their way of saying “we own the place now.” pic.twitter.com/MLXSc3IEXi — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 31, 2026

In a contribution to French society that should live in infamy, leftist Second Vice President of the National Assembly Clemence Guette posted a message before the violence started unfolding, touting the "victory of a collective" (nice Marxist flourish there!), and asking authorities "not to spoil the party once again," and to refrain from "violent repression," saying police should "let Parisians and Francilians have their pride and joy for this evening."

Here's what "pride and joy" looks like to moronic, multicultural Marxists:

Problems in Paris pic.twitter.com/KOU8r5UF4S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2026

And here's what Paris looked like before being blessed by cultural enrichment: