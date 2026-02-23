"Go F**k Yourself": Immigrant-Owned Maryland Crab Shack Goes Viral After Slamming HuffPo Over Anti-USA Olympic Story

It was a historic moment for Team USA Hockey as Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in a dramatic overtime finish, defeating Canada for the gold medal in Milan. The last time USA won Olympic gold in hockey was during the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Olympics. Now, the celebration heads to Washington, with President Trump inviting Hughes and his teammates to the White House.

The thrilling 2-1 victory ended Team USA's nearly five-decade Olympic gold drought and marked one of the biggest moments in the US hockey program.

"I'll tell you what. I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn't know they'd be calling. I said we're giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," President Trump told the players. "I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it's the coolest night. It's the biggest speech …"

One player told Trump, "Sir, we're in."

🚨 EPIC! Kash Patel put PRESIDENT TRUMP on the phone in Team USA’s locker room so that 47 could PERSONALLY congratulate them



“Congratulations! That was an UNBELIEVABLE game! We love you guys!”



“You’re going to be proud of that game for FIFTY YEARS!”



“I can send a MILITARY… pic.twitter.com/GGCUOadySq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

The New Jersey Devils star became the face of Team USA Hockey and ignited a sense of pride in being American, while the left-leaning outlet HuffPost wrote, "If waving the American flag or chanting 'USA!' turns you off right now, you're not alone."

Responding to the HuffPost post on X, a Maryland restaurant named Jimmy's Famous Seafood went absolutely viral for calling out the publication, replying, "Go f**k yourself."

Go fuck yourself — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) February 22, 2026

Jimmy's Famous Seafood's response on X went viral, with more than 9 million views. The restaurant, which also sells crab cakes online, saw such an explosion in website traffic that its backend crashed.

"Overwhelmed by the support! We are doing our best to get the website back up to full strength, and will work tirelessly to answer each tweet!" Jimmy's Famous Seafood wrote on X.

Overwhelmed by the support! We are doing our best to get the website back up to full strength, and will work tirelessly to answer each tweet! 🇺🇸 🦀 pic.twitter.com/2swd3QuQQ3 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) February 23, 2026

We love to see it: an immigrant-owned business standing up to out-of-touch, unhinged left-wing reporters at a media outlet that is shockingly still around.

But HuffPost's anti-American article shouldn't come as a surprise because its readership target is deranged Democrats who increasingly hate America more and more. That data was visible in a recent 2025 Gallup poll...

Will Trump have Jimmy's Famous Seafood's crab cakes in the White House for Team USA Hockey?

While the fake news represents the worst, Main Street truly represents the BEST of America. Thank you to the great patriots of @JimmysSeafood! https://t.co/RaDXMrjCL1 — Kelly Loeffler (@SBA_Kelly) February 23, 2026

The Trump administration certainly has eyes on the Maryland crab shack.