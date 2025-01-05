The Importance Of Persistence

Authored by Christian Milord via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

As we enter the New Year of 2025, it might be a good idea to reflect on the past year and examine aspects of our character that could use extra effort in meeting life’s challenges. One of these traits could be persistence.

Navy SEAL students undergo physical training in Coronado, Calif., on June 22, 2003. Photographer's Mate 2nd Class Eric S. Logsdon/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The dictionary defines persistence as the continuance in a course of action in spite of difficulty and opposition or the ability to endure over a prolonged time period. In other words, the quality of being committed regardless of the challenges or obstacles thrown in one’s path.

Persistence can be interpreted in both a negative and positive light. If an individual persists in destructive behavior with certain vices, then negative outcomes become a strong possibility. On the other hand, if persistence is applied toward worthy goals, it can lead to a life of purpose and fulfillment.

What are some examples of determined perseverance? Some of the most challenging examples of doggedness would be the extreme mental and physical training required of special operators in the Army’s Green Berets, Delta Force, and Rangers, Coast Guard Deployable Specialized Forces, Marine Raiders, Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance, Navy SEALs, and so on. They all demand an exceptional level of grit and steadfastness.

Other extreme examples of dedication might include two marathon runners, a Belgian woman in 2024 and a Brazilian man in 2023, who both ran a marathon every day for an entire year. For most folks, it is unnecessary to attain these heights of stamina and intense training that could lead to eventual exhaustion and physical injuries. You might just want to develop diligent study habits at home and in school.

While mental and physical traits can help an individual overcome speed bumps while moving toward specific goals, social and spiritual traits are also important. In the coming year, one might want to develop better social relations with others or become more in tune with one’s innate spiritual nature.

Regardless of one’s resolutions for the coming year, one can be applauded for the desire to learn from the past and set sight on better habits of persistence. Understand that these habits of motivation won’t unfold all at once. Discipline and focus must be nurtured on a daily basis in order to reach any objective, large or small. Remember, one can look at mistakes in two ways. You can think of them as failures or as learning experiences.

If you view mistakes as failures, you might throw in the towel and fall back into past habits. However, if you view mistakes as learning experiences, you can redouble your efforts and remain determined to accomplish worthy goals that you have set. These goals can not only help you lead a more fulfilling life but can also assist others either by accident or design.

First, if you identify a goal that you want to pursue, be resolved not to give up on your goal no matter how many hurdles are placed in your way due to the ever-present vagaries of life. If you run into roadblocks, find creative ways to get around or over them. Remember that in your pursuits, you don’t have to go it all alone. Enlist the help of other folks and don’t be afraid to reach out to others for advice that can bolster your progress.

Next, if you tell yourself that you want to get into better physical shape this year, start gradually so that you don’t succumb to fatigue. Work out in a variety of routines, perhaps two or three times a week. Over time, you can increase the workouts to four or five times a week for 45 to 60 minutes each. Combine those workouts with a healthy diet, hydration, and adequate rest, and you will feel much better with positive energy.

Third, if you want to enhance your connections with other people both outside and within your circle of friends, don’t wait for others to extend a hand. Reach out, break the ice, and communicate with others so that you can deepen relationships and lend a helping hand when needed. Good communications can develop when we learn how to proactively listen and know when to speak. Continuously practice these skills.

Fourth, be determined to reflect on your spiritual progress and how you can be more prayerful and receptive to spiritual guidance. If we combine faith with good works to help others, we can strengthen our spiritual journey that is never finished until we pass away. Remind yourself daily to be grateful for the limitless blessings we enjoy in a free country.

We all face rejection in life, whether in school, job searches, relationships, or other areas. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve been turned down for certain job positions and articles submitted for publication. Don’t let rejection keep you down. If a particular door closes, others can open, so keep an eye out for any opportunities available for your talents and time.

Regardless of one’s field of interest—from “A” for artist to “Z” for zoologist—remember that tenacity can be a highly positive trait that can truly build character. Have a healthy and persistent year ahead!

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times or ZeroHedge.