Indiana Primary: Senate Incumbents Crushed By Trump-Backed Challengers

First rule of politics: Never ignore the will of your base. Second rule of politics: Never make your party and your supporters weaker, or the opposing party stronger.

In December 2025, 21 Republican Indiana state senators joined forces with 10 Democrats to vote against a Trump-supported bill to redraw the state's congressional map as more favorable to conservatives in the midst of a redistricting battle that could decide the outcome of the 2026 mid-terms. The decision was viewed by many conservative voters in the state as contrary to the will of the MAGA base and a move that could lead to greater disaster for the country.

The national agenda to undo the unprecedented damage done by the Biden Administration is already facing significant interference from every angle by Democrats and activist judges. Conservatives fear it would be further derailed if Democrats take control of the House or the Senate (or both) two years into Trump's last term. The last thing the nation needs is Republicans with suicidal empathy coming out of the woodwork to add to the chaos.

Given the Republican Party's incessant propensity to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, the Indiana GOP/Democrat alliance was predictable but still troubling. Crossing the aisle these days means siding with the same people who tried to enforce permanent pandemic lockdowns, mass-jailed J6 protesters, initiated open borders, spread transgender propaganda in public schools, etc.

The era of bipartisanship is dead.

Critics might argue that defiance of Trump is not, in itself, a betrayal of the party as long as it's in the service of greater conservative principles (the idea of "fair maps" being one of those principles). However, in the end, the voters still decide who best represents conservative ideals.

A recent decision by the Supreme Court to restrict race-based gerrymandering by Democrats has opened the door to redistricting in a number of red states (similar to redistricting efforts by Democrats in states like Virginia). The shift brought even more negative scrutiny on Republican incumbents in Indiana, adding to their inevitable and embarrassing defeat this week in the State Senate primaries.

Republican State Senator Travis Holdman — who lost by over 20 points — isn’t taking it very well.



“Revenge & retribution is not a Christian value.”



All you had to do was listen to your constituents. pic.twitter.com/CW41WrS7Fo — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 6, 2026

Trump responded to what he referred to as a "RINO" betrayal by endorsing primary challengers, taking on seven of the incumbents running for re-election. His allies (including groups like Turning Point USA) focused considerable funding into these otherwise low-profile races. Trump accused incumbents of potentially costing Republicans two extra House seats in the Mid-Terms and warned:

"Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the success of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring..."

Trump was not wrong. Of the seven incumbents on Trump's hit list, five were overwhelmingly defeated in the primaries (some of them had been in office for decades). The sixth, Sen. Spencer Deery, is hanging by a thread with 3 vote lead after 95% of the vote was counted. Trump challenger Paula Copenhaver says she expects to win with provisional votes left to be tallied. If Copenhaver prevails, Trump will have swept away a significant number of anti-MAGA state senators.

In the lead-up to the race, rumors spread by anti-Trump influencers swirled on social media claimed that MAGA as "all but dead". They asserted that the voters were "jumping ship" en masse. Obviously this is not the case. The Indiana primary results have set the tone going into the Midterms and any notion of an internal conservative revolt has been quashed.

A new attempt at redistricting in Indiana will not take place until 2027, but is is likely that Trump thought it more important to send a message. And, it is true that for many years certain segments of the Republican Party have consistently aided the Democrats even though they rarely if ever offer such fair play in return. Some call it political diplomacy, others call it deliberate subversion.

In any case, Trump just made it clear that it will no longer be tolerated.