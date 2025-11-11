Indigenous People Gone Wild: Protesters Storm Globalist COP30 Climate Summit In Brazil

TeleSURtv reporter André Vieira captured video showing dozens of what he described as "indigenous people" breaking through barriers and storming the UN's annual global climate summit in Belém, Brazil. The summit brings together globalist world leaders, left-wing climate activists, and "trust-the-science" researchers to discuss climate pledges that they aim to transform into enforceable actions.

"Indigenous people occupied the #COP30 on the night of this Tuesday to demand that negotiators place them at the center of the debates," Vieira wrote on X, adding, "Nearly 3,000 indigenous people are in Belém to participate in the activities over the coming days."

Vieira's X post also featured a video of indigenous people storming COP30, the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Los indígenas ocuparon en la noche de este martes la #COP30 para exigir a los negociadores estar en el centro de los debates.



Cerca de 3.000 indígenas están en Belém para participar en las actividades durante los próximos días. pic.twitter.com/5UaGXFtq5G — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) November 11, 2025

Reuters confirmed the report, saying:

Protestors brandishing batons forced their way into the venue hosting COP30 on Tuesday, where they clashed with security guards at the entrance. The protestors clashed with security at the entrance to the venue, which was then barricaded with tables. A Reuters witness saw one security guard being rushed away in a wheelchair while clutching his stomach.

WATCH: Protesters with batons storm COP30 climate conference venue in Belem, Brazil — clashes erupt with security, at least one injured pic.twitter.com/qVp4CGAP19 — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) November 11, 2025

Beyond the unrest, some in the Western world are waking up to the sad reality that so-called "action" from these climate summits has amounted to little more than economic self-destruction.

Just look at Germany, whose green transition has paralyzed its industrial base and nuked its car industry, while the U.S. narrowly avoids the same fate due in part to President Trump's 'America First' agenda.

#COP30noBrasil. Learn from Europe how to:

• Make energy more expensive

• Crash the economy

• Export jobs to China

• Have no impact on the atmospheric CO2

• Have no impact on the climate ...

• And a negative impact on the environment pic.twitter.com/ViPyGc9ZeI — JOSE GEFAELL (@ChGefaell) November 6, 2025

Meanwhile, China reaps the benefits, expanding coal production and manufacturing dominance as the West, in the name of climate change, pushes ahead with a self-sabotaging green agenda.