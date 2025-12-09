Indoctrination Starts Early: New Book Tells 5-Year-Olds Abortion Is A 'Superpower'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a brazen push to normalise the unthinkable, radical abortion activists are now targeting America’s youngest minds with a colorful children’s book that glorifies killing the unborn as some kind of heroic “superpower.”

The extreme left are coming for the kids, framing abortion as destiny-shaping magic in a bid to “rewrite cultural scripts” and stomp out any resistance to their anti-life ideology.

The book, titled Abortion Is Everything, is being peddled by the pro-abortion group Shout Your Abortion (SYA), set to ship in January 2026. Aimed squarely at children aged five to eight, it uses vibrant, water-color style illustrations to hook young imaginations—while slipping in messages that abortion is not just acceptable, but empowering.

?THREAD: A new “children’s book” called Abortion Is Everything is being marketed to 5–8 year olds to “speak directly” to them about abortion.



Yes, you read that correctly.



And the book is downright evil. pic.twitter.com/PRwc36BNbN — Jenna Ellis ? (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

According to the group’s own description, the book tells children “about what abortion is, how it might feel, and why people have abortions.”

A blurb of the book proclaims that “With accessible, inclusive language, Abortion Is Everything frames abortion as the actualization of a uniquely human superpower: our capacity to imagine the future and make choices that lead us towards the life we envision.”

The book frames abortion as a “superpower” — the ability to imagine a future and “make choices” to create the life we want.



But here’s the truth Scripture teaches: real power is found in loving sacrifice and recognizing the inherent dignity and value in all human beings created… pic.twitter.com/RU2HZByyMs — Jenna Ellis ? (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

It continues, “Abortion is a tool that allows human beings to shape our destinies, and which has shaped the entire world around us.”

Excerpts reveal the indoctrination tactics, with text stating: “Human beings are different from plants and non-human animals, because we have the ability to IMAGINE our lives many seasons from now… and make CHOICES.” Bright colors and playful drawings accompany this, masking the grim reality of what abortion truly entails.

The book also tells children that “living things reproduce” and “sometimes pregnancy ends” — but it never tells them when human life begins.



Science does: at conception.



And Scripture does: Psalm 139, Jeremiah 1, Luke 1 — God knows, forms, and calls every child in the womb. — Jenna Ellis ? (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

Parents: This is your reminder that discipleship is not optional.



If activists are creating abortion propaganda for elementary schoolers, you can be sure they are aiming to catechize your children before you do.

Teach them God’s truth before the world sells them a lie made with… — Jenna Ellis ? (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

And to the creators of this book:



Children don’t need help “imagining” a future without their siblings or friends. They need adults who protect life, who honor God, and who refuse to manipulate their innocence for political gain.



Life is a gift. Abortion is not “everything.”… — Jenna Ellis ? (@realJennaEllis) December 3, 2025

SYA claims “Parents, caregivers, and educators who work with children have long been searching for a tool to talk with kids about abortion, especially given the volume of political noise currently surrounding the issue.” They position the book as a way to “introduce the concept of abortion in a way that empowers parents and kids to begin rewriting our cultural scripts about abortion at the most foundational level.”

Authored by ‘activist’ Amelia Bonow and artist-educator Rachel Kessler, with illustrations by Emily Nokes, the hardcover is being offered signed for donations of $100 or more to SYA’s year-end campaign. The group, launched in 2016, openly seeks to “normalize abortion and eradicat[e] stigma.”

The authors and illustrator of the new abortion book for toddlers look exactly how you expect … https://t.co/rAIijFj0Cw pic.twitter.com/KokcaPC8xU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 3, 2025

Their mission is described as building “a collective that is committed to aiding and abetting abortion—in the form of elevating resources, funding abortions, sharing information about pills, and saving independent clinics.”

Conservative lawyer and Trump ally Jenna Ellis has slammed the book as “downright evil,” urging “Why even introduce such a violent, adult topic to kids who still sleep with stuffed animals and ask for night lights? Because reshaping morality always starts with shaping the minds of the youngest.”

Ellis tore into SYA’s framing, noting: “SYA claims abortion is just one of three ‘normal’ pregnancy outcomes, like birth and miscarriage. But a miscarriage is a tragedy no mother chooses; abortion is the intentional ending of a child’s life.”

This highlights the hypocrisy of equating a natural loss with deliberate destruction, a tactic straight out of the leftist playbook to desensitize society.

This push comes amid global crackdowns on pro-life expression. The US State Department recently labeled NHS abortions in the UK as human rights violations, criticizing organizations for being “conspicuously silent” on arrests near clinics. Examples abound: An anti-abortion campaigner arrested at a peaceful protest in Cambridge on November 1, and 75-year-old grandmother Rose Docherty hauled into a police van in Glasgow for holding a sign outside a hospital.

US Vice President JD Vance called out these “buffer zone” laws, warning that free speech is “in retreat” in Europe. He spotlighted the conviction of physiotherapist Adam Smith-Connor for praying outside an abortion center in Bournemouth, stating: “I wish I could say that this was a fluke, a one-off, crazy example of a badly written law being enacted against a single person. But no. This last October, [then] just a few months ago, the Scottish Government began distributing letters to citizens whose houses lay within so-called safe access zones, warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law.”

By targeting five-year-olds, SYA and their ilk aim to breed a generation numb to life’s sanctity, paving the way for more control. This isn’t education—it’s straight-up leftist brainwashing aimed at eroding family values and life-affirming principles from the cradle.

The more this crowd pushes, the more galvanised parents are to reject the radical left’s assault on innocence. True superpowers lie in protecting life, not ending it.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.