Industrial-Size Staffing Firms Reportedly Support Biden-Harris' Mysterious Nationwide Migrant Network

Large staffing companies that thrived during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars under the Bush-Obama years retooled their business models as the US involvement and war funding in the Middle East wound down. Now, these staffing firms seem to be profiting off the Biden-Harris administration's open-border migrant invasion by providing essential services, such as private security, transportation, and many other services, to ensure the fed's migrant network nationwide operates smoothly.

These companies are likely awarded handsome federal contracts, paid for by the US taxpayer.

Bussing and housing millions of illegal and legal aliens is big business for staffing companies and non-profits. Americans have to realize their tax dollars are paying for all of this while the migrants displace and replace blue-collar workers in small-town factories nationwide. The folks in Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, know firsthand just how devastating globalist open border policies can be for them.

Real America's Voice host Ben Bergquam posted on X, "More breaking footage of the Democrats harboring illegals in Chicago. Now using unmarked brand new hotels like this Holiday Inn at [XXXXXXX] to disguise Kamala and Biden's illegal invasion operations."

Bergquam's video of the Holiday Inn filled-migrant hotel in the Chicago metro area is very intriguing. First, the security guards appear to be sourced from staffing firm GardaWorld.

More breaking footage of the Democrats harboring illegals in Chicago. Now using unmarked brand new hotels like this Holiday Inn at 7353 South Cicero to disguise Kamala and Biden’s illegal invasion operations.



Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice… pic.twitter.com/za2WBO1k9R — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 2, 2024

Second, a person who seems to be another worker said the Holiday Inn is "federal property."

“Federal property” suggests federal contract. DHS-FEMA or DOD would be my guess. 🤔 — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) October 2, 2024

This is creepy. This is One World Government kinda creepy. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) October 2, 2024

The focus should be on industrial-sized staffing companies that provide security and other services to keep the fed's migrant network operational.

But let's take a step back and realize that some of these staffing companies could be part of the DC swamp that profited off the endless wars in the Middle East.

In 2012, the head of GardaWorld told Reuters that Middle East conflicts had kept the staffing firm "busier than ever and has never been greater," adding, "I don't want to say it's a gold rush, but business is very good."

Sticking with the staffing companies, just recently, Muckraker's Anthony Rubin dropped a bombshell in a report titled "Finding The Feds' Missing Children | CHILD TRAFFICKING IN AMERICA."

He provided intel that MVM, a private security contractor with ties to the CIA, NSA, FBI, and Homeland Security, was caught moving unaccompanied migrant children around the country.

We Found the Biden-Harris Administration's Missing Children | FIRST-HAND TESTIMONIES FROM CHILDREN WHO WERE TRAFFICKED IN AMERICA



We tracked down some of the 320,000 illegal alien children lost by the Biden-Harris administration.



During the course of our investigation, we… pic.twitter.com/VO3XaOIe0o — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) September 25, 2024

There's a theme here because MVM is another big staffing firm that crushed it during the Middle East wars, providing personnel to the region to protect assets in the 2000s.

However, when the war funding dried up in the Middle East, like GardaWorld, MVM pivoted to catering to the federal government's next big globalist idea: profiting off the migrant invasion by providing migrant solutions.

Their website reveals their 'Mission Solutions,' which include "Transportation and care for vulnerable populations [migrants]."

MVM has operated a migrant bus network nationwide.

Even though we cited only two large staffing companies that profited off Middle East wars and pivoted to providing domestic migrant solutions to the Biden-Harris administration, smaller staffing companies are operating nationwide, providing transportation for migrants, and even some firms are providing housing solutions. Taxpayers must realize the feds are funneling their monies to support open borders and operate a complex network of transportation and housing for millions of migrants. Blue-collar workers across the country are waking up to the fact that the feds are perfectly okay with displacing and replacing them with low-cost migrants at factories across small town America.