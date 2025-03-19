Infowars' Owen Shroyer Swatted As Conservatives Continue To Be Targeted

One week after Infowars reporter Jamie White was murdered outside of his Austin apartment, followed by a pizza delivery under the name of 'Jamie White.'

Shroyer posted pictures and footage of the swatting on X;

He described the encounter here.

Videos from the swatting: pic.twitter.com/RKtHI6MhLE — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) March 19, 2025

Alex Jones later described the incident:

Owen Shroyer Gets Pizza Deliveries to His House While He is Live On Air Just Hours After Being Swatted.



Swatters Now Sending Pizza Deliveries To Victims' Homes With The Name Of Murdered Infowars Reporter Jamie White On It As The Deep State Democrats Take Their Terror Campaign. pic.twitter.com/yPjColwELe — INFOWARS FAN (@InfoWars_tv) March 19, 2025

Shroyer's swatting is not an isolated incident - as numerous conservatives have been targeted in recent weeks with similar swattings.

"It's been dozens of people that have been swatted. What is going on? We know what's going on," said Shroyer. "The Democrat Party and all of their little street thugs funded by ActBlue, the stolen money from USAID, George Soros—all these different groups are behind it. They're behind the terror attacks against Elon Musk."

In recent days, Bill Clinton accuser and social media influencer Juanita Broaddrick was swatted.

Whoever is doing this needs to face justice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2025

And last week Infowars' Chase Geiser was swatted twice in 12 hours.

Swatted for a second time in 12 hours. Here’s the video.



Long live InfoWars. pic.twitter.com/H0nIt8NjcC — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) March 12, 2025

Five days ago, FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday responded to the string of 'swatting' incidents, which also included Nick Sotor, Gunther Eagleman, 'Catturd,' and Trump impersonator Shawn Farash, saying;

"I want to address the alarming rise in ‘swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," Patel wrote on X Friday morning.

I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.



This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 14, 2025

