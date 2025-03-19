print-icon
print-icon

Infowars' Owen Shroyer Swatted As Conservatives Continue To Be Targeted

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

One week after Infowars reporter Jamie White was murdered outside of his Austin apartment, followed by a pizza delivery under the name of 'Jamie White.'

Shroyer posted pictures and footage of the swatting on X;

He described the encounter here

Alex Jones later described the incident:

Shroyer's swatting is not an isolated incident - as numerous conservatives have been targeted in recent weeks with similar swattings.

"It's been dozens of people that have been swatted. What is going on? We know what's going on," said Shroyer. "The Democrat Party and all of their little street thugs funded by ActBlue, the stolen money from USAID, George Soros—all these different groups are behind it. They're behind the terror attacks against Elon Musk."

In recent days, Bill Clinton accuser and social media influencer Juanita Broaddrick was swatted.

And last week Infowars' Chase Geiser was swatted twice in 12 hours. 

Five days ago,  FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday responded to the string of 'swatting' incidents, which also included Nick Sotor, Gunther Eagleman, 'Catturd,' and Trump impersonator Shawn Farash, saying;

"I want to address the alarming rise in ‘swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," Patel wrote on X Friday morning.

Some advice:

 

Loading...