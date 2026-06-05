Inquest To Examine If Police Hand-Cuffing Contributed To Henry Nowak's Death

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The system that failed Henry Nowak will come under refreshed scrutiny as some medical experts have suggested police actions could have contributed to his tragic death.

An inquest will probe whether Hampshire police officers caused or contributed to the 18-year-old student's death when they yanked his arms behind his back, handcuffed him, and treated him as a suspect while he lay bleeding out and pleading that he had been stabbed and could not breathe.

This comes even though the Independent Office for Police Conduct has already investigated and cleared the officers of misconduct.

'There will be a full inquest with a jury next September.'



GB News National Reporter Jack Carson speaks live from Winchester Coroners Court and brings an update on the inquest that will look into whether police delay contributed to the death of Henry Nowak. pic.twitter.com/GmVmgE75pO - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 4, 2026

Henry Nowak murder inquest will investigate whether officers caused or contributed to death of student who was handcuffed as he lay dying https://t.co/1jTVPzoS2b - Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 4, 2026

The coroner was not satisfied that prior probes fully met the state's obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights - the right to life.

A jury inquest at Winchester Coroner's Court will examine the broader circumstances, including any police acts or omissions and delays in treatment. However, the inquest is now adjourned until at least September 2027.

On December 3, 2025, in Southampton, 18-year-old first-year University of Southampton student Henry Nowak was stabbed five times with a ceremonial knife by Vickrum Digwa, 23. Digwa then lied to police, falsely claiming Henry had racially abused and attacked him while faking an eye injury.

Details continue to emerge revealing that Digwa also essentially taunted and tortured Henry while he was dying.

More details coming out and it's getting even worse pic.twitter.com/1K6IjP3r0Z - Anglo-Saxon (@AngloSaxon85) June 3, 2026

Henry remained conscious for roughly an hour after the attack. He repeatedly told anyone who would listen that he had been stabbed and could not breathe. When officers arrived, they believed the attacker's story over the bleeding victim's direct pleas. Bodycam footage shows Henry being dragged, turned, and having his arms forcefully pulled behind his back for handcuffing. Within about three minutes of those actions he lost consciousness and died.

A nearby major trauma center at Southampton University Hospital was only a two-to-three-minute drive away.

Dr. Krzysztof Magier, a paediatric critical care lead, has experience in battlefield medicine and specialist training in treating severe trauma including gunshot and stab wounds. He reviewed the police bodycam footage and the post-mortem report. He directly contradicts the pathologist and initial coroner findings that Henry had no chance of survival and that handcuffing changed nothing. On the contrary - he believes there is a high probability that the police intervention contributed to his death.

? Czy Henry Nowak móg? prze?y??

Dr Krzysztof Magier @DrMagier, lekarz pediatra i by?y konsul honorowy RP w Cowes, przeanalizowa? nagrania z policyjnej kamery nasobnej pokazuj?ce ?mier? Henry'ego Nowaka.

Dr Magier jest lekarzem prowadz?cym oddzia? intensywnej terapii dzieci?cej,... pic.twitter.com/zCZaaQQQyn - Adam Gwiazda (@delestoile) June 3, 2026

Here is the core of his analysis:

He analyzed the post-mortem report, which points to damage to the subclavian vein as the main source of bleeding, and explains where the problem lies.

In a healthy person, venous bleeding occurs under low pressure and often stops on its own thanks to a naturally forming clot. Simply bringing the wound edges together and pressure from surrounding tissues closes the vein enough to slow or even stop the bleeding.

From the police bodycam footage, when police arrived at the scene (probably 5-10 minutes after the injury), Henry was conscious enough to speak quite loudly. He was therefore not yet in a terminal state. After his arms were twisted behind his back and he was cuffed, it most likely caused the vein to stretch, the clot to tear, and a sudden intensification of bleeding. Within just about three minutes he lost consciousness and died.

People with suspected internal injuries should never be violently moved or jerked - such action can destroy the natural clot and lead to massive internal hemorrhage.

Instead of immediately calling an ambulance team and handing the patient over to paramedics, the police cuffed him. If paramedics had been the first to arrive on scene, Henry's chances of survival would have been significantly higher. '50%' - writes Dr Magier.

Paramedics could have quickly set up a drip, administered fluids to increase circulating blood volume and tranexamic acid to stabilize the clot, and if necessary performed needle decompression (inserting a thick and long needle into the lung), because the problem was not so much lack of lung function but compression of the blood-filled lung on the heart and mediastinum, which blocks circulation.

What is worse, the incident took place just a few minutes' drive by car (2-3 minutes by ambulance on blue lights) from Southampton University Hospital - a regional Major Trauma Centre with full specialist backup, procedures and equipment. 'I am convinced that if Henry had arrived there alive, the doctors would not have let him die' - writes Dr Magier.

In summary: aggressive police intervention, instead of saving a life, led to death through inappropriate handling of a severely injured person, even though top-class care was within reach of a few minutes. 'I fear that the Judge and pathologist were too lenient towards the police' - writes Dr Magier."

Summary - the police pulling Henry's arms back, massively increased the blood flow and opened the wounds - so he went from consciousness and survival to dead in 3 minutes. https://t.co/B3uQiltwbS - Catherine Blaiklock (@blaiklockBP) June 4, 2026

Multiple trauma experts and serving officers reviewing the same footage have reached the same conclusion: the forceful restraint and positioning almost certainly disrupted a forming clot and restricted breathing in a chest injury victim who was still talking and conscious moments earlier.

Henry Nowak lived for a full hour after he was stabbed.



He died immediately after he was laid on the ground and handcuffed.



Was handcuffing him what killed Henry Nowak? https://t.co/iLDeQHIfQG - Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) June 4, 2026

The IOPC looked into the officers' contact with Henry, including the decision to handcuff a dying man who posed no threat and the first aid provided - or not provided. They cleared the officers.

"We have investigated ourselves and decided we did nothing wrong" pic.twitter.com/Aq1sFo4cL7 - Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 3, 2026

Officers who followed training that prioritizes accusations of racism over immediate medical care for a white victim were given a pass by the system that trained them.

This was not an isolated failure of judgment on a chaotic night. It occurred in a force where officers have openly admitted that mandatory "Inclusion Matters" DEI training left them feeling controlled and pressured to adopt specific ideological views about race.

Serving and former Hampshire officers told former Home Secretary Suella Braverman that sessions drummed in white privilege and unconscious bias.

One trainer was described as "deeply hateful of white people and our culture." Officers feared career damage for pushing back.

The same training environment that frames native Britons as inherently privileged appears to have influenced how officers processed a white student's desperate claims against a minority attacker's false racism narrative.

Chief Constable Alexis Boon later apologized to Henry's family for the handcuffing and arrest. One officer has since resigned. But the institutional response remains the same: investigate ourselves, find no misconduct, move on.

Coroner Jason Pegg made clear that previous investigations, including the IOPC process, did not fully satisfy the state's duty to investigate a death in custody properly. The inquest will now look at whether police actions or delays in getting Henry proper medical care contributed to his death. It will be held with a jury.

Members of Henry's family has asked that the case not be used to sow division. That is understandable. But the facts on the bodycam footage and the medical analysis speak for themselves. A conscious young man who could have reached a major trauma center alive was instead restrained in a way experts say likely accelerated his death, while officers prioritized the attacker's story.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused Elon Musk of "whipping up division" after the X owner criticised the police's "heinous" treatment of Henry.

BREAKING: Starmer accuses Elon Musk of 'trying to whip up division in the UK' following the murder of Henry Nowak



? Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/MAcWbx1IQd - Sky News (@SkyNews) June 4, 2026

Rather than confront the bodycam evidence, Starmer's instinct is of course to target the platform and the individual drawing attention to it.

This is the classic establishment reflex when two-tier policing and ideological capture are exposed. The same voices that stayed quiet or defended the system now blame free speech and outside scrutiny for the resulting anger.

Meanwhile, the underlying issues - DEI training that pressures officers to view white victims through a lens of suspicion, the willingness to believe an attacker's false racism claim over direct pleas for medical help, and the refusal to suspend officers in a case this egregious - remain unaddressed.

Vickrum Digwa has been jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years. That is justice for the murder. But the question the inquest must answer is whether the state's own agents - trained under DEI frameworks that treat white victims with suspicion - finished what the knife started.

Police exist to protect the public without regard to race. When ideology overrides that duty and the system then clears itself while the Prime Minister attacks critics instead of demanding answers, trust collapses.