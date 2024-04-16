Instead Of Introspection, NPR Suspends Veteran Journalist Who Called Out Partisan Trainwreck

National Public Radio (NPR) has suspended veteran journalist Uri Berliner, after he penned a scathing indictment of the federally-funded network's overt partisan bias.

According to Berliner, "An open-minded spirit no longer exists within NPR, and now, predictably, we don’t have an audience that reflects America."

Berliner says that NPR went sideways when Donald Trump rose to power, as "what began as tough, straightforward coverage of a belligerent, truth-impaired president veered toward efforts to damage or topple Trump’s presidency."

What's more, NPR "hitched our wagon" to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who "became NPR's guiding hand, it's ever-present muse."

By my count, NPR hosts interviewed Schiff 25 times about Trump and Russia. During many of those conversations, Schiff alluded to purported evidence of collusion. The Schiff talking points became the drumbeat of NPR news reports. -Uri Berliner via The Free Press

And now, Berliner has been suspended.

"Senior @NPR editor @uberliner has been suspended from the public radio network he's served for 25 years after sharing concerns about bias in The Free Press," the outlet tweeted.

This should come as no surprise, after people began digging into new CEO Katherine Maher's own overt bias in woke diatribes she's been spewing on X, including calling herself "someone with cis white mobility privilege" and other nonsense.

Katherine Maher

As we noted over the weekend, Maher also says that "America is addicted to white supremacy," which is the "real issue."

She also excused looters, and even slammed Hillary Clinton for correctly gendering individuals.

