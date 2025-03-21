Instead Of Suing, Columbia University Bends Knee - Agrees To Trump Conditions To Restore $400 Million Federal Funding

Columbia University has agreed to meet wide-ranging conditions set by the Trump administration to restore $400 million in federal funding, according to a memo sent by the university to the federal government reported first by the Wall Street Journal.

In response to demands from the Trump administration, Columbia will implement several notable changes, including ending mask mandates on campus, granting 36 campus police officers expanded authority to arrest students, and appointing a senior vice provost with extensive oversight powers for its Middle East, South Asian, and African Studies department, as well as the Center for Palestine Studies.

Control of the Middle East department has been a central dispute in negotiations and sparks controversy across campus. Faculty at Columbia and nationwide are expressing deep reservations about letting the federal government dictate how they can operate an academic department. The new vice provost, appointed by Columbia, will review curriculum, nontenure faculty hiring and leadership “to ensure the educational offerings are comprehensive and balanced.” -WSJ

Columbia’s agreement represents a turning point in ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and some elite universities. President Trump has emphasized the need to address alleged antisemitism on campuses, particularly singling out Columbia due to recent controversies and protests regarding the Middle East conflict.

Earlier this month, Trump administration officials suspended federal grants and contracts to Columbia, alleging insufficient protections for Jewish students during pro-Palestinian campus demonstrations. Following intense negotiations, Columbia agreed to multiple demands outlined by the federal task force on antisemitism, and even committed to additional reforms promoting intellectual diversity.

“We have worked hard to address the legitimate concerns raised both from within and without our Columbia community, including by our regulators, with respect to the discrimination, harassment, and antisemitic acts our Jewish community has faced in the wake of October 7, 2023,” the university stated in the memorandum.

A senior Columbia administrator indicated that while the university considered legal action against the federal government, officials ultimately concluded that cooperation was necessary due to the federal government’s significant financial influence. Some reforms listed by the administration were already under consideration, according to the university.

Among the new policies, Columbia will prohibit disruptive protests involving the occupation of campus buildings, require protesters to identify themselves, and ensure an unbiased admissions process. The university also plans to closely investigate a recent decrease in enrollment among Jewish and African-American students.

Although Columbia stands among the country’s wealthiest universities, with an endowment of about $15 billion, it wouldn’t take long for it to cease to operate in any recognizable form without government money. That stark reality hovers behind the school’s concessions. Columbia has agreed to curtail protests that take over buildings and disrupt classes. The school will require protesters to identify themselves and will review admissions practices to “ensure unbiased admissions processes.” Columbia noted they have “identified a recent downturn in both Jewish and African-American enrollment, and we will closely examine those issues.”

Additionally, Columbia will adopt a specific definition of antisemitism developed by its own antisemitism task force, clarifying what constitutes antisemitic speech or behavior, including exclusion of students based on views toward Israel or the celebration of violence against Israelis or Jewish individuals.

The university emphasized steps beyond federal demands, including institutional neutrality on political issues, launching educational programming at its Tel Aviv hub, and developing a free K-12 curriculum focused on promoting open inquiry and civil discourse.

To further enhance academic diversity, Columbia announced it will hire faculty jointly affiliated with the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies and other departments such as Economics, Political Science, and the School for International and Public Affairs.

Other universities nationwide are closely observing Columbia’s concessions, as many depend on federal funds, student loans, and research grants critical to their operations. The outcome may influence negotiations at other institutions facing similar government scrutiny.

* * *

You can support ZeroHedge by picking up a waxed canvas hat!