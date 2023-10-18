Insurrection? Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Capitol Building

The far-left pro-Palestinian protests continue in the US with activists now occupying the Capitol, accusing lawmakers of having Palestinian blood on their hands.

As with most leftist efforts, the first goal is a narrative shift in which the people who triggered the conflict are painted as victims. The Hamas soldiers who launched terrorist attacks killing thousands of civilians in Israel are dismissed down the memory hole, and now the focus is only on Palestinian tragedy.

The most logical decision is for America to stay out of the conflict completely. However, rabid involvement by leftists on the side of Hamas may actually push a majority of Americans to throw full support behind Israel simply because any cause backed by woke organizations is a cause worth obstructing. The public will ask themselves: "When have these people ever been right?"

There's an insurrection happening now on Capitol Hill — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

The DC event adds insult to injury, considering Democrats have been accusing conservatives of insurrection for the past few years after occupying the Capitol.

JUST IN: The United States Capitol has been taken over inside and outside by pro-Palestine protesters as Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke with a crowd nearby.



Are we only allowed to call people like this insurrections when they are Donald Trump supporters?



Police are now making… — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2023

But of course, it's only insurrection when conservatives do it...