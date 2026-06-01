Interest In Politics Often Ranks Low

Interest in politics varies among countries and for many of the 34 nations surveyed by Statista Consumer Insights between April 2025 and March 2026, politics was in the bottom half of the most frequently named personal interests out of 18 surveyed. The topic ranked lowest in India (16 out of 18), Malaysia (16) and Saudi Arabia (16).

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, the share of respondents naming politics as an interest also varied between countries where it ranked similarly.

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For example, 20 percent of French people interested in politics constituted rank 15, while in Mexico rank 13 equated to 27 percent of respondents expressing an interest in politics.

In the United States, 24 percent named politics and current events as an interest of theirs - rank 13 out of 18.

The biggest share of people said they were interested in politics in Brazil and Finland, at 41 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

The topic ranked highest in Germany at rank 7.

Topics that were more popular than politics in all surveyed countries were sports, movies/music/TV, food and dining, as well as health and fitness.

Travel was more popular in all countries except Thailand, where both were tied at 38 percent.

The topic of VIPs and celebrities was consistently less interesting than politics across the board.