Iowa Caucus Kicks Off 2024 Primary Season: Trump Tops As Temps Drop

In chilly Iowa, Republican candidates are making their final appeals before gathering for a 7 p.m. Caucus - during which party members will plead their case for various candidates they would like to see on the ballot. All times mentioned are local.

Voters eager to participate in the caucus are expected to face temperatures of -2 degrees, and 35 degrees below zero with wind chill factor, which would break the state's 1972 record for coldest caucus day by a longshot, per the Des Moines Register.

Donald Trump - the party's clear frontrunner by a wide margin, plans to call caucus captains throughout the day, and will release a video message for supporters.

The former president canceled in-person rallies scheduled over the weekend due to sever weather, but will hold a watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Did we mention the wide margin? The former president is also way ahead in endorsements by fellow Republicans.

Trump has the backing of well over 100 GOP governors and members of Congress — including more than 20 U.S. senators and top House members like Speaker Mike Johnson — outpacing his rivals for the party’s nomination in all of those categories. On Sunday he added more: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. -NPR

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold three campaign events today - stopping in Sergeant Bluff, Council Bluffs, and Cedar Rapids.

He will also attend an evening caucus before proceeding to his campaign watch party in West Des Moines, the Epoch Times reports.

DeSantis has the backing of key Iowans, including the state's GOP governor, Kim Reynolds. He is also endorsed by Iowa evangelical leader, Bob Vander Platts.

Nimrata 'Nikki' Haley will appear at a tele-town hall at 5 p.m., while her watch party will be held at 8 p.m. in West Des Moines.

Haley, while lacking notable endorsements in Iowa, did pick up a key endorsement from the next state on the primary calendar, New Hampshire, where Gov. Chris Sununu (R) has thrown his support behind her.

Vivek Ramaswamy started the day with a town hall meeting in Urbandale, after which he held a 10:30 a.m. rally in Waterloo. Later, he will appear in Cedar Rapids at 1 p.m., before moving on to the Surety Hotel in Des Moines for a 5 p.m. caucus night party.

Stay tuned for updates...