Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Director Kash Patel's Personal Email Account, DOJ Confirms

Iran-linked hackers have claimed responsibility for breaching the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel, publicly releasing photographs of him, a purported resume, and excerpts of old emails. A U.S. Justice Department official has confirmed the compromise, marking the latest escalation in cyber tensions between the United States and Iran.

The hacking group, known as the Handala Hack Team, announced the breach on its website and Telegram channel on Friday. The group posted images of a younger Patel - including photos showing him smoking cigars, near a convertible car, and with a bottle of rum - along with what it described as his resume and a selection of personal and business-related emails dating roughly from 2010 to 2022. The hackers declared that Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”

A Justice Department official told Reuters that Patel’s personal Gmail account - not any official FBI or government systems - had indeed been breached and that the material published online appeared authentic. The official did not provide further details on the scope of the intrusion or whether any sensitive information was accessed. The FBI itself has not issued an immediate public statement.

The Handala Hack Team has long been linked by U.S., Israeli, and cybersecurity researchers to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). The group presents itself publicly as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist collective but has conducted numerous “hack-and-leak” operations targeting Israeli officials, journalists, Iranian dissidents, and Western defense contractors. Just last week, the Justice Department and FBI seized four websites associated with the group as part of an operation against its activities.

Patel has been a repeated target of Iranian cyber activity. In December 2024, while serving as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, he was informed by the bureau that he had been targeted in an Iranian-backed cyberattack. At the time, hackers were believed to have accessed some of his communications.

Context Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The incident comes amid ongoing strikes by the US and Israel against Iranian targets, while the FBI - now under Patel’s leadership - has placed counterterrorism and counterintelligence teams on high alert for potential retaliation. The Handala group has also claimed recent attacks on U.S. companies, including a destructive cyber operation against medical device maker Stryker.

Security experts note that the use of personal email accounts by senior officials remains a persistent vulnerability, even as government systems have been hardened against state-sponsored threats.

The Justice Department and FBI are expected to investigate the matter fully. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests or additional indictments related to this specific breach have been announced.

BREAKING: U.S. official confirms that FBI Director Kash Patel's email account was hacked by a group linked to Iran.



Iran is about to release the full unredacted Epstein files! pic.twitter.com/T2tTGEqYDY — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 27, 2026

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