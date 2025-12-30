IRS CEO Says 94% Of Middle-Class Taxpayers Will See Tax Relief Next Year

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The CEO of the IRS said during an interview on Dec. 23 that 94 percent of middle-class Americans will see some form of tax relief next year.

The sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

“You’re going to look at probably 94 percent-plus of middle-class Americans getting a boost, your tax rates coming down, and getting the benefit going forward,” said IRS CEO Frank Bisignano, who is also the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, during an interview with Fox Business.

He said that Social Security recipients will see “up to a $6,000 benefit as [the Trump administration is] committed to the benefits of Social Security not being taxed.”

Bisignano’s comments come after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett have both projected significant refunds in the 2026 tax year because of legislation that was signed into law over the summer by President Donald Trump.

Bisignano was named as the first CEO of the federal tax revenue agency, which is a position that the Trump administration created in October.

Trump also said in a year-end speech that many American families could save between $11,000 and $20,000 per year under the tax and spending package.

Hassett has been floated as a possible successor to current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Trump administration has been teasing proposals to address cost-of-living concerns, including tax refunds and dividend checks derived from tariffs. Since the elections last month, in which Democrats secured victories in several states and municipalities, Republicans have intensified their focus on the economy. During a recent speech, Trump unveiled a $1,776 bonus to U.S. troops.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), have been critical of the Trump administration’s economic policies, saying that the White House is out of touch.

In a Dec. 18 post on X, for example, the Democratic leader said that Trump “lives in a bubble completely disconnected from the reality everyday Americans are seeing and feeling” and that Americans “are feeling squeezed harder and harder every day.”

Meanwhile, the administration received a boost on Dec. 17 as the Labor Department released its consumer price index report for November, showing an overall drop in inflation. And the U.S. gross domestic product grew at a rapid rate of 4.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report issued on Dec. 23 by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Next year’s tax-filing season starts Jan. 28, 2026, and ends on April 15, 2026.