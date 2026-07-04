ISIS Terrorist Reaches Britain Via Small Boat After TikTok Assured Him UK 'Accepts Everyone'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

A convicted ISIS terrorist who attended beheadings and public floggings in Iraq has been jailed for two years after arriving in Britain on a small boat. He told officials he came because he heard on TikTok that the UK "accepts everyone" and respects human rights.

Mohammed Yaseen, 35, had lived a desolate existence in Iraq before aligning with ISIS. He watched ceremonies including stonings and was found with a Kalashnikov rifle. He later travelled to Germany in 2014, made multiple asylum claims, and was convicted in Dusseldorf for participating in a terrorist organisation and membership of ISIS. He received a four-year-and-three-month sentence and a 20-year expulsion order.

Instead of being returned to Iraq, Yaseen made his way to France and then crossed the Channel. On 13 December 2025 a Border Force vessel intercepted the small boat carrying around 80 people. Yaseen gave a false name, claimed to be from Kuwait, and lied about his age and background. He was placed in a hotel in Basingstoke with clean clothes and asylum support.

Convicted ISIS terrorist who attended beheadings and public floggings in Iraq came to Britain on small boat after hearing on Tiktok that UK 'accepts everyone' court hears https://t.co/iLuMUHA6iu — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 2, 2026

Of course he was.

Biometrics exposed the deception. He was arrested on Christmas Eve and later admitted attempting to enter the UK without valid clearance. Winchester Crown Court heard the full extent of his past.

Prosecutor Steven Molloy told the court: "He said he travelled from Kuwait to France from Belgium and was seeking asylum. He said he did not like it in France but heard on TikTok that the UK accepts everyone and respects human rights."

Molloy added: "There is a deeper and lengthy involvement in terrorism and Islamic extremist ideology. Our assessment is that he is high risk in all categories. There is a danger that this individual poses to the whole of the UK."

Defence barrister Katie Porter-Windley acknowledged the German convictions but insisted they had no bearing on his UK intentions and that he had committed no further offences here.

Yes, they really argued that the convicted ISIS terrorist should be allowed to claim asylum.

Judge Christopher Parker KC noted evidence that Yaseen could speak English despite claiming otherwise and stated: "You made absolutely no mention of what had happened in Germany in 2020 when you were convicted of a serious offence. My judgment is that your culpability is exceedingly high. There is a strong likelihood that you will be deported from this country either at the start of or before your sentence is concluded."

Yaseen is now serving his sentence and faces removal.

The question is, how many more cases like this have slipped through the net?

The case occurs against the backdrop of sustained small boat arrivals across the English Channel. Official figures show around 36,000 people reached the UK by small boat in the year ending 31 May 2026, down 13% on the previous period.

In 2025 the total stood at approximately 41,500. The first five months of 2026 saw roughly 9,000 arrivals, 38% lower than the same stretch of 2025, though numbers typically rise through summer. Recent daily counts have fluctuated, with over hundreds arriving some days.

A Home Office spokesperson claimed the government is "bearing down on small boat crossings, with removals of small boat migrants at record levels and asylum claims down by 12%," adding that joint work with France has stopped over 44,000 attempted crossings since the election and that nearly 70,000 people here illegally have been removed or deported, up 41%.

Yet the presence of a convicted ISIS operative who simply watched a TikTok video and decided Britain would take him demonstrates that vetting and deterrence remain dangerously inadequate.

Footage captured by GB News shows the mindset of some arrivals. Illegal migrants on a small boat in the Channel can be seen discarding passports and shouting "this is the end of England" moments before landing on British shores.

EXCLUSIVE: Illegal migrants shout 'this is the end of England' just moments before landing on British shoreshttps://t.co/4vugM38Q9l — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the government plans to house more than 1,000 adult single male boat migrants at a former MOD site near the villages of Upper Arncot and Piddington (combined population around 1,600).

The men, who crossed from France, will not be detained and will be free to wander local areas. Even voters in areas that backed pro-migration parties are now confronting the direct consequences.

The same pattern appears in housing decisions that have sparked fury in rural communities. There is outrage over plans to move more than 80 asylum seekers into £250,000 new-build homes on what locals call "Migrant Street" in Stoke Heath, Shropshire.

The properties had been promised as social housing for local families. Residents described feeling lied to and expressed fears for safety, particularly around children.

More than 80 asylum seekers set to be moved into £250,000 'Migrant Street' newbuild village homes – sparking fury among residents https://t.co/IKN77OFbFI — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 30, 2026

GB News correspondent Alex Armstrong spoke to locals in Stoke Heath. One resident stated: "These houses were built for locals, for families who've never had a chance... It's putting our lives in danger."

'These houses were built for locals, for families who've never had a chance... It's putting our lives in danger.'@AlexArmstrong speaks with residents in Stoke Heath in Shropshire at so-called 'migrant street' where 20 new homes have been set aside to house asylum seekers. pic.twitter.com/gRRAAbCEUn — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 1, 2026

The new-build estates purported to be for social housing are instead now being allocated to hundreds of random foreign men, placed next to a children's playground and primary school.

Proposals for large numbers at sites such as Linton-on-Ouse and former military bases, stand in stark contrast with 1.5 million British households on council waiting lists and the lack of local consultation or amenities in many receiving areas.

Residents have voiced concerns about safety, cultural change, and the sudden tripling of small village populations.

Beyond immediate arrivals and housing, policy shifts are accelerating the erosion of British identity. The Centre for Migration Control has today highlighted how citizenship is being systematically devalued.

After the earlier emphasis on vague "British values," the Home Office is now allowing illegal migrants to obtain British citizenship simply by remaining in the country for six years, regardless of integration or values.

British citizenship is being systematically devalued.



First it was the vapid notion of "British values". Now the Home Office is abandoning even that loose concept – allowing illegal migrants to become British simply because they have been in the country for 6 years. https://t.co/DwhIAD6unF — Centre for Migration Control (@migrationCtrl) July 2, 2026

Further examples underscore the enforcement gap. GB News reported that Labour has been urged to pursue rapid deportation after the so-called "Godfather of smugglers," who boasted "this city is ours," claimed asylum in the UK.

Labour told to make rapid deportation as 'Godfather of smugglers' claims asylum in UK after boasting 'this city is ours'https://t.co/DIDi8Mqx2r — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 2, 2026

The cumulative picture is stark. A terrorist who attended beheadings enters because social media told him Britain would accept him - and the court record confirms the claim aligned with his experience. Migrants on incoming boats declare the end of England. Rural communities watch new homes handed to unvetted arrivals while local families remain on waiting lists. Citizenship rules loosen further, and even notorious smugglers are benefitting from the system.

Britain's borders are not merely porous; they function as an open invitation that high-risk actors and economic migrants alike have learned to exploit.

Every fresh arrival and every housing dispute adds to the pressure on communities already stretched by years of uncontrolled inflows.

Secure borders, rigorous vetting, swift removals of those without valid claims, and an end to policies that place newcomers ahead of citizens are baseline requirements for any nation that intends to remain sovereign and safe.

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