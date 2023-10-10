print-icon
Israel Shows Why Americans Have Right To "Weapons of War" For Self-Defense

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023 - 03:30 AM

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

As videos emerge from Israel about the recent invasion by Hamas, it should become clear that the Second Amendment here in the US is "Necessary to the security of a free state."

While gun control continues to be pushed by the Biden administration, Israel, a state lauded by gun control advocates for its strict regulations, has axed some of its gun control measures in an attempt to fight the recent terrorist invasion.

It's no wonder that Israel has realized that their gun control measures are getting their citizens hurt or worse. Horrifying video from border towns near Gaza shows Hamas fighters going house to house looking for Israelis.

Without access to firearms, Israeli citizens are helpless to defend themselves against these heavily armed fighters, resulting in kidnappings and killings.

While Israel removing some of its firearms regulations is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, gun ownership still comes with heavy restrictions and unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.

During the hours of the initial invasion, US Senators continued to tweet support for gun control while similar policies were resulting in deaths across the ocean.

Additionally, to those that say "that could never happen here" regarding the United States, be aware that the ATF recently notified FFLs in border states warning firearms dealers about straw purchases of 50 caliber and belt-fed firearms.

These threats are precisely why Americans have the right to own "weapons of war" for self-defense. Politicians who push gun control should realize that their actions will only empower criminals and terrorists.

