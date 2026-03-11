Israel-Slamming GOP Candidate Dominates Youth Vote In Florida Governor Race

In the latest indication of a sea change in US politics, a Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate who's made opposition to US support of Israel a cornerstone of his campaign is winning the young-GOP vote by a wide margin. Combining social media savvy with oratorical flair, the Georgetown dropout-turned-investor and hedge fund manager is likely to continue making gains in his long-shot drive to succeed term-limited Ron DeSantis.

Whatever the final tally, however, his domination of the youth vote may portend the end of the GOP's role as bastion of support for Israel. Chasing Trump-endorsed frontrunner Byron Donalds, James Fishback has only reached mid-single-digits among the broad GOP electorate. However, among 18-to-34-year-olds, Fishback trounces Donalds, 32% to 8%.

BREAKING: I’m running to succeed Ron DeSantis as Florida’s next Republican Governor to make life more affordable for you and your family.



I’ll stop the H-1B scam, tell Blackstone they can't buy our homes, cancel AI Data Centers, and abolish property taxes. pic.twitter.com/IMDs4kPC9l — James Fishback (@j_fishback) November 24, 2025

Fishback's campaign stresses a hot-button issue for younger voters: affordability. Along those lines, he's proposing the elimination of property taxes on homesteaded houses, abolishing tolls, and blocking data centers to ease pressure on electricity prices. He also opposes H-1B visas, with the idea of preserving job opportunities for Floridians. He wants to lower the age for any firearm purchase to 18, seeks an abortion ban, and has proposed a 50% sin tax on OnlyFans creators to pay for teacher salaries and school lunches. Opposing mass surveillance, he's promised to "ban Palantir from every government contract in Florida."

However, it's Fishback's pointed rhetoric about support for the State of Israel that marks his campaign as a watershed in US politics -- because it's coming from the mouth of a Republican, and is clearly resonating with young conservatives. His statements have only grown more pointed with the launch of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Speaking on the campaign trail last week, he offered this frontal assault:

FISHBACK: Israel roped us into this war because they are TOO COWARDLY to fight for themselves!



If they were so convinced that Iran was a threat, they could have done it themselves, but they want to spill OUR BLOOD, OUR TREASURE, spend OUR MONEY, because the Israeli government is… pic.twitter.com/L5y7W7dj8Z — Chris Nelson 🏝️🇺🇸 (@ReOpenChris) March 5, 2026

At a gathering with voters this week, a US Marine Corp reservist asked Fishback to sign his helmet. He did so, writing, "No American should die for Israel" on the Kevlar helmet. (We're guessing the Marine will soon be in his commander's office.) When Fishback announced what he'd written, the young-male-dominated crowd cheered heartily:

🇺🇸 A Marine asked a Florida governor candidate to write on his helmet.



He wrote: "No American should die for Israel."



And that's coming from a Republican.pic.twitter.com/QSiGAy0QJB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 10, 2026

Foreign policy may strike some as an irrelevant issue in a governor's race, but note that many state governments have enmeshed themselves with Israel -- for example, passing laws that prohibit state contractors from boycotting Israel, or imposing laws against "antisemitism" that apply an exceedingly broad definition of that term so as to conflate criticism of Israel with bigotry. Then there are the financial links: Fishback has promised to divest all $385 million that Florida has invested in Israeli government bonds, saying, "No public funds should ever be sent to a foreign government anywhere in the world."

Fishback has ridiculed Donalds for his taking money from the Israel lobby, calling him "AIPAC Shakur." When Donalds dared Fishback to say it to his face, Fishback tried to do just that at a Donalds event, but was ushered off the property by police. "A real black man would've stood on business," Fishback then wrote to his more than 230,000 followers on X.

Fishback ruffles feathers at every turn of his campaign. For example, he was accused of racism for saying the black Byron Donalds "wants to turn Florida into a Section 8 ghetto," using a creative, alternate spelling of his opponent's first name:

By’rone wants to turn Florida into a Section 8 ghetto https://t.co/y0bjhWNxvN — James Fishback (@j_fishback) January 11, 2026

Fishback has been called America's first "Groyper" candidate, referring to a strain of nationalist conservatism associated with anti-Israel podcaster Nick Fuentes. While many seeking public office would resist being associated with Fuentes and the Groyper movement, Fishback has praised the podcaster's followers.

“I’ve found the audience of young men who follow and watch Nick Fuentes to be actually incredibly informed and insightful and very patriotic,” he told an interviewer. After that remark elicited condemnation, Fishback posted a video statement to LinkedIn. He deceptively struck a tone that would lead an audience to think he was going to walk back the praise -- then did the opposite:

"I want to clarify some comments that I made this week rather abruptly in a live interview about the young man in our country who watch and follow Nick Fuentes. I wanna clarify and apologize for absolutely nothing...Too often these days, young white men are discounted and told their opinions don't matter, that they are toxically masculine, ... that their contributions don't matter...We can never, ever sell out the people who built this country."

Last night, I was confronted by an Israel supporter about @NickJFuentes.



Free speech and open debate are the only way forward. pic.twitter.com/wjU5hxuTv3 — James Fishback (@j_fishback) March 10, 2026

Putting an exclamation point on the Groyper and alt-right association, the Fishback campaign's merchandise store offers a t-shirt featuring Pepe the Frog holding a sign that reads, "Don't care, still voting Fishback." With 46% of young Florida Republicans still unsure whom they'll support, it's not clear how big Fishback's upside is, but he still has five more months to chase it: The Florida primary is on Aug. 18.