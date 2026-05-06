It Just Keeps Happening Over And Over Again...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Another illegal migrant, handed legal status under Biden-era policies, is charged with brutally murdering two women in New York — one a hardworking mother of two, the other his own roommate.

The victims were stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso in what authorities describe as an anger-fueled rampage.

Open borders policies didn’t just fail these women. They enabled their killer to stay here legally and strike.

BREAKING: Two women stabbed to death by illegal immigrant in New York.



Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive and a candidate for governor of New York, SLAMMS open-border policies after two woman were killed by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador on Long Island this week.… pic.twitter.com/v12sexjtjj — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2026

The suspect, 22-year-old Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, entered the United States illegally as an unaccompanied minor at age 12 roughly a decade ago. He was released into the country with no supervision.

In 2022, the Biden administration granted him legal status through a program that automatically handed papers — believed to be in the form of a green card — to unaccompanied minors already here.

Say her name: Ana Maria del Aguila-Cordova.



Ana (42) worked at Wendy’s and was stabbed to death while taking out the trash. She was a mother of two, including a one-year-old baby.



Her killer, Rony Alvarenga-Rivera (22) is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was later… https://t.co/oPvuyjTUUI pic.twitter.com/SL1UsRMyRI — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2026

Now he stands charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of Eddy Raquel Hernandez Castillo, 32, and Ana Maria del Aguila-Cordova, 42.

Both attacks happened early Friday morning on Long Island. Ana Maria del Aguila-Cordova, a mother of two young children including a one-year-old, was stabbed to death outside a Wendy’s in Island Park while taking out the trash. She was Rivera’s coworker.

Hours later, his 32-year-old roommate Eddy Raquel Hernandez Castillo was found dead in their shared apartment building in Valley Stream. Nassau County Police Chief Patrick Ryder confirmed: “Both females were killed by multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is also a candidate for governor of New York, did not hold back. In a press conference covered widely on X, he directly blamed failed immigration policies:

“This didn’t have to happen. This is a policy that has resulted today in two women being killed. They could’ve gone on to have very productive and happy lives. But they’re no longer with us because of failed policies in the past.”

Blakeman continued, “Why are we letting people who aren’t documented into our country?” Noting that this “unaccompanied minor” was able to “run around without any supervision whatsoever,” and then automatically get legal status.”

He highlighted the absurdity of the 2022 federal program that handed legal status to unaccompanied minors already in the U.S. and praised Nassau County’s use of the 287(g) program, a federal partnership with ICE that has removed over 2,000 illegal migrants with criminal records. Blakeman noted that New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to abolish it.

This isn’t an isolated tragedy. It is the direct, predictable result of years of open borders insanity that prioritizes foreign invaders over American safety.

Recent examples are highlighted below:

Each time the same story plays out: an illegal migrant, often with no prior record that would have flagged him under narrow enforcement priorities, commits unspeakable violence. Officials express “shock.” Media downplays the immigration angle. And nothing changes — until the next victim.

Blakeman is right. These women did not have to die. Their killer did not have to be here. The policies that let him stay were a choice. A choice made by politicians who value open borders and cheap political power over American lives.

President Trump’s border policies have proven that this can be stopped.

Mass deportations of criminal illegals and an end to catch-and-release are not extreme. They are the bare minimum required to protect communities.

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