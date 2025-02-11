"It's A Different World" - CNN Admits Trump Is Massively More Popular Now Than First Term

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CNN’s resident data reporter Harry Enten highlighted Monday how President Trump has experienced a huge surge in popularity this time around compared to his first term, noting “Trump’s doing what he promised to do.”

Several polls have found Trump has a net positive approval rating, with a CBS News poll putting him at 53 percent approval, his highest across both terms.

“It’s not just CBS … I like to take an average of the polls. And holy smokes. I mean, look at what the difference is between now versus eight years ago during the first Trump term, right?” Enten stated, looking at the numbers.

"Holy smokes… Whoa… We're living in A Different World…"



Trump's had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term!



Big reason? 70% say he's doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

“This is Trump’s net approval rating on February 10th,” Enten said, explaining “You go back to 2017, Trump was already underwater at minus five points in the net approval rating, that’s approval minus disapproval. What a difference eight years makes. He’s on the positive side of the ledger at plus four points.”

He continued, “And again it’s not just the CBS News poll. We’re talking about the Gallup poll. We’re talking about the Ipsos poll. We are talking about the Pew poll. All of these respective pollsters have Trump in a better position now than they did eight years ago.”

“The bottom line is, Americans are far more likely to say they like what they’re seeing now versus what they felt during Trump‘s first term,” the number cruncher emphasised.

Enten also specified how rare it was for Trump to hold a net positive rating throughout his first term.

“I want you to take a look at this plus sign, right? Compare that to the negative sign, being on the plus side of the ledger, right. In positive net approval territory. A positive net approval rating for Donald Trump. Again, whoa whoa whoa whoa,” the data reporter said.

“Entire first term. Just 11 days. Just 11 days Donald Trump had a net positive approval rating. Compare that to the second term just so far. Just so far,” he urged.

“Every single day of Trump’s second term so far, he has been on the positive side of the ledger, 21 days, all three weeks. That’s already 10 more days than he was in his entire first term,” he stressed.

When asked to explain why Trump is so much more popular, Enten replied “I think one of the things that’s so important for politicians is for folks to believe what they‘re saying and that they’re keeping their campaign promises. So I think this gives you a pretty gosh darn good idea of what may be going on, Trump’s doing what he promised to do.”

“You go back to April of 2017. It was just 46 percent of all Americans who said that Trump was doing what he promised to do. Compare that now to February of 2025,” he added.

“We’re living in a different world,” Enten reasoned, noting that “70 percent of Americans say Trump is doing what he promised to do.”

He added that “When Americans are 24 points more likely to say that you‘re doing what you promised to do, it’s no wonder that your net approval rating is much more likely to be on the positive side of the ledger than on the negative side.”

“And so far, what we’re seeing again is Americans 21 days so far versus just 11 days during his entire first term that Trump has a positive net approval rating. Quite a different world,” Enten concluded.

Popular ideas, beginning being implemented quickly. Well articulated on the campaign trail. Expectations of voters set. Center-Right country likes common sense policy. A model for all elections at all levels. — Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (@SebastianMRT) February 10, 2025

Just imagine if 90% of his coverage wasn't negative fear mongering.



All of america would be united if not for legacy media stoking division. — Damaged (@LIQUID_DAMAGE) February 10, 2025

The question is: will legacy media ever wrap their heads around the truth, that he would have had these numbers in 2017 too, if not for all the lies and fiction from the Dems and the very same legacy media? — Carl Bradley 🇺🇲🏒🍻🎸 (@CarlBradley737) February 10, 2025

Democrats being completely insane is helping. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 10, 2025

Lefties are seething rn. pic.twitter.com/p4Y7421nXO — Notionally Accurate | Hosted by Captain Kirk 🇺🇸 (@notionallyacc) February 10, 2025

Leftists can’t cope with it and are eager to point out that ‘Hitler was popular too’.

I believe Adolf Hitler also was true to his word in 1930s Germany. No wonder he experienced wild popularity in Nazi Germany.



Btw, I thought gasoline and egg prices were magically going to go down the minute Donnie was sworn in? What happened to him keeping his word on that? — P G (@Habs_1) February 10, 2025

Hitler did what he said he’d do too. The real question is what does this say about the American people? How are they not horrified? How will they react when he refuses to obey court orders? — Nicholas Carlin (@Nikromos) February 10, 2025

they got the fascism they voted for but you should Check up on things in 30 more days when the leopard face eating really gets going — slav in cañon (@republikaaleks) February 10, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.