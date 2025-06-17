"It's Disgusting": Erik Prince Torches RINOs For Screwing America Out Of DOGE Cuts, Warns Of Primaries

Blackwater founder Erik Prince unleashed on Congressional Republicans, blasting their failure to codify spending cuts identified by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Prince also declared that GOP lawmakers’ reckless overspending will trigger a brutal primary season, as fed-up conservative voters hold them accountable at the ballot box.

"It's disgusting,” Prince said when the topic of Congress failing to act on the DOGE cuts came up during an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show.

“It speaks really badly to the Republican Party, to a huge amount of those Republicans, to not even cut the most egregious, stupid waste,” Prince continued. "It speaks to the problems of the uniparty, and why Trump was fighting not just against the Democrats, but against most of the Republican Party, because most of the Republican Party is as bad as the Democrats."

"And so voters, when they go to their voting booth in another year and a half, they need to elect somebody that is fiscally responsible, because we have a lot of people that are not,” he added.

Last week, the House of Representatives narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s $9.4 billion proposal to rescind federal funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and $1 billion for NPR and PBS, with a 214-212 vote.

Democrats voted against the bill and were joined by moderate Republican Reps. Mike Turner (OH), Nicole Malliotakis (NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), and Mark Amodei (NV).

The Senate is now on the clock to pass the measure as the proposal requires approval within 45 days or it will be rejected.

Even if enacted, the $9.4 billion in cuts represents a small fraction of the $180 billion in savings identified by the Department of Government Efficiency, underscoring the broader fiscal challenges facing lawmakers.

Earlier this month, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced legislation to expand Congress's oversight of federal spending, building on DOGE efforts. The legislation provides lawmakers real-time access to Treasury Department invoices exceeding $25,000.

"DOGE lifted up the hood of federal government spending and put on full display the massive programs and inefficiencies wasting American taxpayer dollars," Roy said in a statement to Fox News. "Billions were splurged on waste, fraud and abuse – but also on programs that clearly do not align with the core values of the American people. Regardless of which party controls the White House, the mission of DOGE in identifying wasteful spending must continue.”

Additionally, the Texas Republican said that the bill offers "the best tools available to identify this ridiculous spending in real time and allow us to reform government spending well into the future."