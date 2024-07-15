"It's Not A 'Narrative', It's The Truth" - David Sacks Destroys WaPo's Post-Trump-Shooting Spin

Authored bv David Sacks via X,

I KNOW A HERO WHEN I SEE ONE

The Washington Post names me, along with as one of several businessmen, who are using their “megaphones” to spread “narratives” about the assassination attempt on President Trump.

I’m not sure what “narratives” they’re referring to, but I know what I saw, and I know what the crowd in Butler witnessed live.

At it turns out, my father-in-law lives in Pennsylvania and he was at the rally on Saturday.

When the shots rang out and Trump went down, he said pandemonium broke out around him.

Everyone feared the worst.

But then Trump rose.

Covered in his own blood, resisting the secret service’s efforts to whisk him away to safety, Trump raised his fist defiantly, and the crowd could see him say:

“Fight. Fight. Fight.”

Immediately the fear of the crowd dissipated, the chaotic uncertainty lifted, and it was replaced with steely resolve.

The crowd responded back as one:

“USA, USA, USA!”

This is not a “narrative.”

It is the truth.

Trump stood defiant in the face of an assassin’s bullet.

There is no way to fake courage like that.

It was more important for Trump to let the crowd know that he was unbowed and unbroken than to be taken to safety.

Donald Trump has already been in the fight of his life for months, as vindictive Democrats seek to imprison him, but on this day he came within inches of losing it. He has risked everything for this country.

It is now up to us, the American people, to show him that he does not stand alone.

Let us reject the lies, the hoaxes, the hate and the division that the media has spread about this brave man, and support his resounding victory in November.